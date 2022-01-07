ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Hospital declares a major incident as high-pressure water pipe bursts 'due to electrical power surge' and sprays water across corridors - with medics 'prioritising water for Covid patients'

By Harry Howard For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A hospital declared a major incident and cancelled all outpatient appointments following a 'significant water leak' which may have been caused by an electrical power surge.

The problem occurred at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, Hampshire, on Friday morning.

A dramatic video showed water pouring at high pressure from the ceiling of a corridor after a pipe is believed to have burst following an electrical power surge.

A statement from Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust which was posted on social media just after 6pm on Friday said: 'This morning (7 Jan) we declared a major incident following a significant water leak within clinical areas of the ground floor.

'The water supply was turned off to a significant portion of our site while the cause was identified and infrastructure challenges rectified.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F2l8n_0dfrBar500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EvoXC_0dfrBar500

All outpatient appointments on Friday morning were cancelled as a result of the leak.

The trust added earlier that all virtual appointments, along with those for kidney dialysis and chemotherapy treatment for cancer, would continue to go ahead.

A hosptial source told The Telegraph that the leak had left medics having to prioritise water for coronavirus patients and medics were told to avoid using sinks to wash their hands and instead utilise alcohol gel.

They said staff were told to use antibacterial wipes, spray and alcohol gel to clean their hands and avoid using the sinks and sluices if they were treating non-Covid patients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rlekV_0dfrBar500
A statement from Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust which was posted on social media just after 6pm on Friday said: 'This morning (7 Jan) we declared a major incident following a significant water leak within clinical areas of the ground floor. 'The water supply was turned off to a significant portion of our site while the cause was identified and infrastructure challenges rectified'

The surge may have caused the hospital's water pump's to become overloaded, meaning that one of them burst.

Two fire crews were sent to help deal with the issue.

The hospital's Twitter statement on Friday evening added that they had been able to 'stand down' the major incident after 'working throughout the day' to repair the leak.

They told patients due to attend appointments tomorrow to turn up as usual and said no one had been harmed following the leak.

The trust's chief executive, Penny Emerit, said: 'I would like to thank our incredible teams for their hard work in keeping all patients onsite safe and restoring all infrastructure and clinical services.

'Throughout the incident, we have worked closely with our local health and social care partners, who acted quickly to offer help and support throughout, so we would like to share our thanks with them too.

'I would also like to thank our local communities for their patience and understanding.'

'We know having an appointment or procedure delayed isn't easy, but it was the right thing to do given the situation we were in.

'Please continue attending appointments and we will keep you updated with any news or information from the Trust through our website and social media.'

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Covid: Hospitals declare critical incident as cases rise

Hospitals in Bristol and Bath have declared a "critical incident" amid rising levels of Covid-19 infections. The Bristol Royal Infirmary, Southmead, Weston General and Bath's Royal United Hospital have declared alerts. Declaring a "critical incident" triggers extra support from other parts of the health and social care system. It means...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Portsmouth's Queen Alexandra Hospital ends water leak major incident

Hospital services are returning after a major water leak led to appointments being cancelled and left wards in Portsmouth without running water. A major incident after the high-pressure pipe burst in the Queen Alexandra Hospital early on Friday. Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust said areas affected had been fully cleaned...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pipe#Medics#Power Surge#The Telegraph#Non Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
VISTA.Today

Due to High Volumes, Chester County Hospital and Its Emergency Department Unable to Accommodate COVID-19 Testing for Mild Symptoms

Due to high volumes, Chester County Hospital and its Emergency Department are not able to accommodate COVID-19 testing for mild symptoms. COVID-19 is so prevalent in our community that if you have mild symptoms that can be managed on your own, and you are able to quarantine at home, it is not always necessary for you to be tested. If you wish to be tested, Chester County Hospital encourages you to seek other testing options including:
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
BBC

Covid: Suffolk hospital staff sickness 'higher than normal'

Three NHS hospitals have said they are dealing with a higher than normal level of staff absence but have stopped short of declaring critical incidents. The West Suffolk Hospital said 6.5% of staff - 323 people - were off work due to the pandemic and seasonal illnesses. It announced an...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Philly

Springfield Hospital Emergency Department Temporarily Closing Due To COVID Staff Shortages

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — In Delaware County, COVID-19 staff shortages are forcing Crozer Health to make major changes. Beginning Friday, Crozer Health will temporarily close the Springfield Hospital emergency department. Patients needing emergency care will be directed to nearby hospitals and urgent care centers. Crozer-Chester Medical Center has suspended an in-patient substance abuse program. Remaining staff will be temporarily allocated to Crozer’s other medical centers.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
The Independent

Covid news — live: Scientists warn too early for UK to ‘live with’ virus as new cases fall for several days

It is too early to start “living with Covid”, scientists have warned, after the former vaccines minister suggested the UK could lead the world into moving from a pandemic to endemic phase with the virus.Insisting that there are “absolutely not” plans to imminently axe free lateral flow tests, as was earlier reported, Nadhim Zahawi made clear that ministers are preparing to eventually treat the virus as part of the normal range of ongoing health problems, rather than a national emergency.It came as Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford accused Boris Johnson’s government of ignoring “what the science would have told...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Care homes hit by 250,000 Covid test backlog

Thousands of care homes were hit by delays in Covid PCR tests as a backlog of 250,000 was uncovered, it has emerged.The UK Health Security Agency issued a warning that the delay may have impacted the ability of care homes and prisons to manage Covid-19 outbreaks.The 2 January backlog was driven by “increased workload and staff absence” according to leaked emails obtained by the Sunday Times.The issue impacted more than 4,500 care homes across England and 70 prisons. The South East was impacted the most with 963 care homes hit by the delays.The news comes as the UK faced major...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Hospital ‘could lose up to 1,000 workers as jabs made mandatory for NHS staff’

A London hospital could lose 1,000 staff members if they do not get vaccinated, its chief executive has acknowledged after a doctor challenged the Health Secretary about rules on mandatory jabs for NHS workers.Head of King’s College Hospital (KCH) Dr Clive Kay accepted he was “worried” as around 10% of approximately 14,000 workers  at the hospital are yet to receive a first dose.Dr Kay said his job was to “encourage staff to get vaccinated” after Sajid Javid was questioned by Steve James, a consultant anaesthetist on the ICU ward, during a visit to the hospital.The consultant had told the Health...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Mother-of-ten, 54, dies of pneumonia as she was recovering from two month hospital battle with Covid as family launch appeal to pay for her funeral

A mother-of-ten has died of pneumonia after she was placed in an induced coma during a two-month battle with Covid that left her in intensive care. Sharon Winsper, 54, from Stechford, Birmingham, initially thought she had contracted a bad cold, but developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital. She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Man who infected 'all of his friends' after being incorrectly told he was Covid negative on CHRISTMAS DAY - along with 1,394 others - was minutes from partying at a busy club when he got the right results

A man who infected all of his friends after being wrongly told he was Covid-negative was minutes away from partying in a popular nightclub when he received the right results. The Eastern Sydney local was one hundreds of people caught up in a major testing bungle which saw 1,395 positive cases incorrectly told they were virus-free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
batonrougenews.net

26-year-old dies after one dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine

New Zealand officials announced on Monday that a 26-year-old's death has been formally linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after he suffered a rare heart inflammation following his first dose of the Covid jab. In a statement, the country's Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board, confirmed the myocarditis that had led...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

282K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy