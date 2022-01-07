ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Challenging, but worth it

By Mike Schopp
WGR550
WGR550
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01QThl_0dfr9ca400

Another fantasy football season is in the books.

Because of COVID-19 and eventually shifting protocols, fantasy football in 2021 was as challenging as ever. The sport’s constant injuries make it tough enough already, but this year you had to be that much more prepared for your best players to suddenly be pulled from lineups.

Fantasy always rewards the grinders, the players that put the most time into their leagues. This year, it seems that was truer than ever.

In a different way, though, one that isn’t quite as obvious, fantasy football is getting easier.

There is a steadily growing amount of tremendous content and analysis available to players. NFL teams seem no more inclined to tell you the truth about injuries or their players’ roles, but the many excellent analysts who parse through the available information and give you something actionable is greater than ever.

2020 afforded me unique and special opportunities to compete with some of the best and most popular analysts in the business, as well as several prominent high-stakes players. I did it, I loved it, and I held my own.

Holding your own, however, is not the same as winning. So for 2021, as I stated here back in the summer, my goal wasn’t just to be included with these players – my goal was to beat them.

Well, I did some of that. I accomplished my goal, and in the process learned a ton more about how to play this game.

It’s easy to think you know a lot just from watching football, consuming a regular amount of sports talk, maybe subscribing to a fantasy site or two to use as research.

This pretty much has been me until this year, if not last year. You play in leagues with friends, guys you know. Some guys get it, other guys go into a rage and trade their best players after one or two bad weeks. You know who they are, and you know how to play them.

These guys at the expert level, their process includes factors I never would have thought of. A mastery of league rules so that, for example, they never get caught without a playable pivot option on a Monday night. Never ignoring a team you’re accustomed to low scores from, availing to late-season surges such as the ones we just got from Amon-Ra St. Brown in Detroit, and Rashaad Penny in Seattle. Considering all the possible reasons for why players may have been used the way they were; Christian Kirk and A.J. Green were the higher-ranking Arizona Cardinals receivers after DeAndre Hopkins went down, but Antoine Wesley turned out to be the one essentially playing Hopkins’ position.

If you, somehow, started St. Brown, Penny and Wesley in your championship game last week, you not only likely beat your opponent who had all the usual season-long studs, you probably drove him crazy.

These things all lie in season-long management. Drafting is a science all its own.

The basics: We know who the good players are, we know which teams are most likely to be strong, we know how many players at each position we want, etc. Not everybody in fantasy cares enough about this to consider it during drafts, but we can know which teams have which bye weeks so that we can do that little bit more to avoid in-season trouble.

Generally, it’s not a big one, but in FFPC (Fantasy Football
Players Cchampionship) tournaments where the playoffs start in Week 13, players with the latest bye weeks were, at least, a little less desirable. Jonathan Taylor, Jalen Hurts and Aaron Jones owners in 2021, you may know first-hand what I mean.

These guys on the expert level play the schedule almost like they have it memorized when they sit down to draft. Maybe they discounted the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts, for example, because of their late byes. Maybe they upgraded the San Francisco 49ers because they had home games in the championship playoffs against the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans.

Whatever they did, the bottom line is that no stone was left unturned.

When you venture into FFPC land, and other high-stakes leagues, rest assured this is what your competition is doing – and if you’re not willing to prepare like that, you’re playing at a disadvantage.

Those leagues are expensive, and many of us split teams to make it more affordable.

The team that won the FFPC Main Event’s $500,000 first prize was run by three guys from Buffalo. Having three owners, according to one of them, Nick Costantino, meant that they were always able to break a tie. (Think “ Reverse AFC Power Rankings ”.)

My main playing partner this year was Louie Gee, and he and I developed a nice ability to settle disagreements. There are moves you want to make, and there are moves you really want to make . If something fell into that category for one of us, the other would defer. The year went very smoothly, and we turned a nice profit on our Main Event teams.

For those teams, the season ended, however, disappointingly. In the Main Event, you play a 12-week regular season followed by a two-week playoff. Two teams (sometimes three) qualify from each league to play in the ensuing tournament, held weeks 15-17. That’s for the half-million, and there are prizes for the top-125 teams (out of about 600).

Both are teams were primed going into Week 17, but both just missed.

On one, all three of our quarterbacks were inactive. (Once you advance to the tournament no more roster moves are allowed, because teams are from all different leagues which would mean mass confusion about who would be available for pick-ups.) We lost Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo and Justin Fields for Week 17 games, and missed the money by five points.

The way our other team’s season ended would haunt me if we didn’t already have the good year we did.

That team was in the money all weekend and well into the Monday night game. All we needed was, well, for Najee Harris to not break a long insurance touchdown run to cap the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win. When that happened, four Harris teams jumped over us and pushed us out of the money.

It happens.

Louie and I were able to win one Main Event league, and I won two FFPC FootballGuys Challenge leagues as well (out of four). That was a very nice return – and, on the FFPC site, the coveted green star you get beside your name as a league champion. This is done so players can know a little bit about the experience levels of the players around them. The green star is like the blue checkmark on Twitter.

Glad to have it!

Winnings are good, but I leave the 2021 fantasy season with more than that.

I’ve become friends with many of these top players and analysts, and I’ve learned so much from them. I have both the appetite to learn more, to prepare and work like so many of these guys do, and the confidence to be able to succeed.

These two COVID-19 years may have lots of players bummed out about fantasy, fatigued and dismayed by all the unpredictability from it. But if you’re willing to do the work, this sort of fluidity can benefit you.

I’m ready right now for 2022 – and with postseason tournaments and dynasty leagues, it’s already time to get to work.

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reveals How He’ll Be Spending His Bonus

Rob Gronkowski had a major contract incentive during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Carolina Panthers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end needed seven catches and 85 yards to hit a $1 million contract incentive. Tom Brady made sure his go-to tight end got it. Gronkowski finished the game with...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Surprised By What Tom Brady Admitted

Are the Philadelphia Eagles the “toughest” team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have faced during the 2021 NFL season?. According to Tom Brady, they are. Well, that’s what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback is saying, anyway. The Buccaneers are set to face the Eagles in the opening round of the NFL’s playoffs next weekend.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Rashaad Penny
Person
Justin Fields
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin’s Surprising Admission

Legendary San Francisco quarterback Joe Montana and wide receiver Jerry Rice are widely seen as the greatest quarterback-wide receiver duo in league history. Michael Irvin believes another quarterback-wide receiver combination might deserve to be put in the same tier, though. The former Dallas Cowboys great – who formed his own...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#American Football
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Reacts To His Big Night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finished the 2021 regular season on a high note on Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the year. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 51-26, at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday evening. It was a big game for Prescott, who broke the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Tom Brady refused to sit out until securing Rob Gronkowski’s big-money incentive

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were thrashing the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, leaving little reason to keep the starters in ahead of the Bucs’ playoff run. Well, Tom Brady wasn’t quite satisfied with his day’s work. The veteran quarterback could be seeing refusing to take a seat on the bench in order to get back on the field with one key goal in mind; getting Rob Gronkowski his incentive money. Via Ari Meirov, Brady could be seen refusing to come out of the game in order to throw one more completion to his beloved tight end, a completion which saw Gronkowski pocket a cool $500,000.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady’s Sideline Reaction To Bruce Arians Goes Viral

Bruce Arians and Tom Brady have a different relationship than Brady had with Bill Belichick in New England. That much is clear. For example, could you imagine Brady and Belichick having this kind of moment on the sideline? We’re not sure what Arians said to the seven-time Super Bowl champ, but whatever it was, it caused Brady to make a hysterical face.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Vikings Fans Are Furious With Mike Zimmer On Sunday

If this was Mike Zimmer’s final game as the Minnesota Vikings head coach, he’s going out with some angry fans. The Vikings beat the Bears, 31-17, on Sunday afternoon, to conclude their 2021 regular season with a victory. While the fan base is likely happy with a win,...
NFL
NESN

Dolphins’ Brian Flores Breaks Out Best Bill Belichick After Patriots Sweep

The Miami Dolphins undoubtedly are on the upswing. After beating the New England Patriots in Sunday’s season finale, 33-24, the Dolphins clinched their second straight winning season. While that may not seem like much, it’s the first time the team has done so finishing the campaign 11-5 in both the 2000 and 2001 seasons.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Shocked By Sean McVay On Sunday Night

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has never lost an NFL game when his team had the lead at halftime. That is about to change, though. The Rams and the 49ers are tied, 24-24, with a couple of minutes remaining in overtime. San Francisco has the ball and is driving. With a touchdown, the 49ers will win the game; with a field goal, the 49ers will need to stop the Rams from scoring on their ensuing drive.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Coach Trade Speculation

Could we have a blockbuster NFL head coaching trade this offseason?. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Las Vegas Raiders could look to make a blockbuster trade for a head coach. While the Raiders have been linked to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, the AFC West franchise...
NFL
The Big Lead

Kirk Cousins Refuses to Endorse Mike Zimmer

The Minnesota Vikings finished the season with a 31-17 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. They finished 8-9 on the season and head coach Mike Zimmer's future with the franchise is in serious doubt. Kirk Cousins didn't help things. When asked about Zimmer's future with the franchise, Cousins refused...
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, worried about a Kirk Cousins mega-deal, saw the future four years ago

La Velle's 3-2 Pitch: Three observations and two predictions on Sundays. Nearly four years later, the results are in: Signing Kirk Cousins was a mistake. It's a signing that ultimately could result in firings: the general manager, other leaders in the front office, members of the coaching staff and a head coach who knew this day might come. In fact, he basically predicted it.
NFL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
491
Followers
2K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy