ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Feed Me TV: The Top 10 Shows of 2021

By Ryan Syrek
thereader.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo killed the radio star. Then Spotify committee musical genocide. In the same fashion, the nuclear growth spurt in streaming platforms means TV is now murdering cinema. The influx of shows that clearly would have been movies before the Great Netflix-ening, complete with A-list stars, has resulted in a glut of...

thereader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Golden Globes 2022 Winners List: ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘West Side Story’ Win Big in Untelevised Ceremony

Without much fanfare, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes via Twitter on Sunday night, with no media in attendance or celebrities walking the red carpet, like years past. “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) won best drama and “West Side Story” (20th Century/Disney) nabbed best musical or comedy. Jane Campion picked up the best director trophy for helming “The Power of the Dog,” and Kodi Smit-McPhee won best supporting actor for the western. “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler was named best actress in a musical or comedy, and her co-star Ariana DeBose took...
CELEBRITIES
younghollywood.com

Our Favorite TV Shows of 2021!

2021 was a year of many new favorites. Favorite songs, favorite films, favorite social media trends... but as we love to binge watch TV in our free time, we definitely need to talk about our favorite TV shows of 2021!. "WandaVision" Beginning with a huge trending series this year: "WandaVision"....
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Maya Erskine
Person
Isaac Asimov
Person
Bo Burnham
The Hollywood Reporter

The Biggest TV Shows of Fall 2021

Let’s stipulate right away that this list is not going to be complete. In the streaming era, where no platform willingly gives up all it knows about who’s watching its programming — and those measures that are available don’t account for every way someone can view a show — any compilation touting the “most watched” has to come with at least a few caveats. None of which is to say that the exercise of finding out which shows have the biggest audiences isn’t fun on its own — and the results of The Hollywood Reporter‘s compilation contain a few surprises. The biggest shows...
TV SERIES
995qyk.com

Best TV Shows By And About Women

As per the age-old saying “write what you know,” it makes sense that the best shows about women’s stories are also created by women. While there’s no lack of women-led projects on TV and streaming sites today, it wasn’t always that way. There was a time when it was rare for a TV show to focus on a female storyline at all, with little-to-no input from women in the writers’ room or elsewhere. Betty White, whose television career of more than 80 years has surpassed that of any other actor, became the first woman to produce an episode of a national TV show in 1953. She helped pave the way for countless women around the world to lead both in front of and behind the camera.
TV SERIES
wolfsports.com

Top Ten Tuesday: Best TV Shows Of 2021

The competition stemming from the streaming wars has led to some great television. 2021 is almost over, and Top Ten Tuesday returns to count down the best TV shows of the year. Honorable mention goes to 1883 (not enough episodes yet), Dexter, The Witcher, Yellowjackets, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and The White Lotus.
TV SERIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Khalil’s Top 10 New Streaming TV Shows Of 2021

As we close out year two of the pandemic, some of us have gotten the jab (more of us should) and braved outside once again. However, there still are plenty of reasons to stay inside to get some great entertainment and storytelling for us by way of watching what’s new on TV as once again television has been in rare form in delivering some great enjoyment. Fellow Punch Drunk writer Jen is giving you her list of the Top 25 TV Shows of 2021, but I wanted to also focus on what’s streaming. When streaming started it was considered a silly idea and Netflix was the only player in town. Nowadays, throw a rock and you’ll discover a new streaming service to watch some great TV on. With so many new streaming services, they also have been delivering brand new TV shows full of great content for 2021.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Me Tv#Live Tv#Means Tv#Television
nowdecatur.com

No surprise, SQUID GAME called Top TV show of 2021

Netflix’s Squid Game was all talk of 2021. For a while there you couldn’t turn on your radio, TV, or scroll social media with seeing some about the show. So it almost goes without saying it was the Top TV Series of 2021 in a OnePoll survey of 2,000 people.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Joey's Top 15 Favorite Movie and TV Shows From 2021

There were a lot of great films and shows that were released over the past year. It’s always hard for me to narrow things down to a Top 15, but this is my list of favorite projects that were released in 2021. These are the films and shows that stuck out to me, things that I watched more than once and have immensely enjoyed.
TV SERIES
ABC4

What were Netflix’s top TV shows and movies in 2021?

(ABC4) – From Bridgerton to Manifest to Squid Game, plenty of Netflix shows captured public fascination in 2021. But which were the most popular? According to a report compiled by Reviews.org, CoComelon was 2021’s top TV show and The Secret Life of Pets 2 was the top movie. Runners up in the series category were […]
TV SHOWS
Vox

The very best TV show of 2021

I have been making “best TV” lists in one form or another since 2006, taking only one year off in that entire time. (It was 2020, because I did this instead.) And in those 15 years, my introductions to my lists have only grown more ambivalent about the nature of list-making, especially for a medium where there’s so much stuff to consume.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Paste Magazine

New TV Shows on Netflix

Netflix is releasing so many original new TV series, it can be easy to lose track of the latest shows. We’ve compiled a running list of the all the biggest new Netflix original shows and exclusive releases from the streaming giant’s partners, and we’ll continue to update it as new shows get added. We’ve skipped reality shows and focused on recent narrative series.
TV SERIES
dailyplanetdc.com

21 shows that got me through 2021

I cannot tell you how much I wish we had a “Spotify Wrapped” for TV streaming services. What show did I binge watch the quickest? What series did I rewatch the most? What genre did I hyperfixate on more than the others? How many episodes did I watch?
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Today, January 3

The most-watched shows on Netflix include Cobra Kai, Stay Close, and The Witcher. If you want to watch the most popular Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The No. 1 show on the Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Monday, Jan. 3 is Cobra Kai, the incredibly popular Karate Kid sequel series, which just returned for a fourth season. No. 2 is Netflix's latest Harlan Coben adaptation, Stay Close, a thriller limited series starring Cush Jumbo. The Witcher is at No. 3. Queer Eye, which is somehow in its sixth season already, is at No. 4. And Season 2 of the polarizing romantic comedy Emily in Paris rounds out the top 5.
TV SERIES
wmagazine.com

The Most Underrated TV Shows of 2021

There are a handful of television series that should have been on your radar, but you may have missed this year. I’m not saying that these were critically ignored (in fact, some of them have some of the highest ratings of all the series released in 2021), just that, in my circles, it seems like whenever they’re brought up in conversation, not enough people have heard of or watched them. Listen, we all know there are a lot of shows to catch up on and a lot of platforms upon which you could binge them—too much content, and too many platforms, to be blunt. Hidden gems will always be washed away when you have series like Succession or Squid Game dominating the conversation, but here are the six television shows we wish got a little more love this year.
TV SERIES
Variety

Fox’s New Sitcom ‘Pivoting’ Comes at a Particularly Timely Moment: TV Review

COVID-19 doesn’t seem to exist in the world of “Pivoting,” but it doesn’t have to for the show’s premise to ring true to life as we now know it. While the idea of seizing the day is nothing new, reevaluating your life and direction in light of a loved one’s death is, to say the least, a pretty relatable concept right now. For creator Liz Astrof to tackle that scenario, not to mention through a comedic lens, is a sharp and timely idea for a series, even if it’s not entirely clear what that series could look like further down...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy