Make plans for 2022 garden season now

Cool season crops are trending again in the world of gardening! As commercial flower grower and podcaster Lisa Mason Ziegler shares, cool season crops are not a new concept. It’s how our grandparents gardened decades ago. The idea behind planting cool season crops is that there are plants that not only tolerate cooler weather – they actually thrive in it. Most of the growth in cool season flowers will take place beneath the surface during the winter, establishing roots. Watering is lighter during this season than it is in the hotter months, as water evaporates less quickly. Some regions can get away without watering cool season crops, however I find that in our area some irrigated watering helps the plants establish. By early Spring, cool season flower crops are ready for harvest.

GARDENING ・ 2 DAYS AGO