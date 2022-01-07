ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Make plans for 2022 garden season now

Meridian Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I was thinking over the holidays about how my 2022 home garden will look, I was still harvesting heirloom tomatoes and various peppers from my 2021 garden. Can you imagine collecting fresh tomatoes and peppers on Christmas Day, let alone on New Year’s Day?. But that all...

www.meridianstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Meridian Star

Old friendships, new adventures and making plans for the new year

Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life? -Mary Oliver, “The Summer Day”. I don’t watch a lot of television, but G and I did spend some time over the holidays watching a few shows. One of those, “Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness,” was recommended by our friend Penny Kemp, and it was outstanding.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
usu.edu

Ask an Expert — January Garden Planning Tips

If the spike in gardening interest the last two years is any indication of what 2022 will be like, now is the perfect time to start planning! Consider these tips and links from the Utah State University Extension Gardeners Almanac. • Peruse garden and seed catalogs and select new vegetable...
LOGAN, UT
homegrowniowan.com

Winter Gardening Fair plans in-person return for 2022

After going virtual in 2021, due to the pandemic, the Winter Gardening Fair plans to return to an in-person format for 2022. The daylong event, hosted by the Linn County ISU Extension Master Gardeners, is scheduled to return to the Kirkwood Linn County Regional Center, 1770 Boyson Road, in Hiawatha, on Feb. 19, 2022.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Now is the time to start getting your gardens and landscapes in shape for 2022

There’s a big sloppy footprint of the Old Year left behind in our gardens as we turn toward 2022 and what we might want to set as our goals. Most of us still have clearing and cleaning to do. Some of our plants are still on the decline, and there are those among us who are still hanging onto hope that those crunchy, crisp branches are somehow going to spring back to life.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Plants#Home Gardening#Gardeners#Christmas
Jamestown Sun

Plan for summer hardscaping now

Some things take months of preparation. For example, wedding planners are getting gowns, tuxedos, flowers, cakes and decorations lined up for January’s big 2022 summer wedding showcase.Six months ahead will not seem enough time even then. It’s the same if you plan to buy a new vehicle, boat or hire a contractor for a building project. Get started soon or expect delays.
JAMESTOWN, ND
Monterey County Herald

Tom Karwin, On Gardening | Seasonal pruning into the new year

Many people enjoy the annual ceremony of changing the calendar, looking back on the old year, anticipating the new year, and resolving to pursue personally productive new directions. While I have plenty of ideas along these lines for myself, I was impressed by Melody Rose’s ideas for revolutions for gardeners. Here’s the highlights from her article on Dave’s Garden website (to read it all, visit davesgarden.com and search for “resolutions”):
GARDENING
vtcng.com

Make these resolutions for next year’s garden

As we head into winter, you may find yourself thinking about the warmth of summer and getting back into the garden again. This daydreaming is a good opportunity to reflect on the past growing season and set goals for next year’s garden by making some New Year’s resolutions.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
lexingtonleader.com

In The Garden

So we end another year. We have begun this year with winter weather, but it will warm up some soon. Last year had it’s ups and downs. At the beginning of the year we had “Snowmageddon”. Everyone...
GARDENING
Daily Herald

Renovations planned for Chicago indoor children's garden

A popular children's garden on Chicago's West Side is slated to undergo renovations starting this spring, with a focus on improving accessibility for people with disabilities. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the estimated $5.6 million project includes a spiral ramp from the ground to the roof of the children's garden inside the Garfield Park Conservatory. Plans also include an art and nature gallery, a toddler-specific gallery and a texture trail.
CHICAGO, IL
coastalbreezenews.com

Making the Season Merry and Bright

At Christmastime, Hedvika Miller and her husband Michael of the Admiralty House Condominium prepare a special gift for everyone to enjoy. They comb the beach for seashells and sea life to adorn their seasonal masterpiece —a Christmas Tree on the beach for all to behold. It takes countless hours to select just the right shells and sea life. Then, they begin the process of creating a huge tree, meticulously placing the hundreds of shells in just the right places on the sand. Their final touch is to add battery-powered candles to the display, so the tree can be viewed from the condo balconies at night. Each year the tree gets better and brighter.
THEATER & DANCE
westphillylocal.com

The Woodlands now accepting applications for 2022 Grave Gardener program

The Woodlands is accepting applications for its 2022 Grave Gardener program, which will begin later this month. Due to its popularity, the program will only accept a small number of applicants, so if you’re interested in participating hurry up and submit an application. The application period closes Wednesday, Jan. 12 at midnight.
GARDENING
Odessa American

MASTER GARDENERS: Experiment with cool season flowers and vegetables

Cool season crops are trending again in the world of gardening! As commercial flower grower and podcaster Lisa Mason Ziegler shares, cool season crops are not a new concept. It’s how our grandparents gardened decades ago. The idea behind planting cool season crops is that there are plants that not only tolerate cooler weather – they actually thrive in it. Most of the growth in cool season flowers will take place beneath the surface during the winter, establishing roots. Watering is lighter during this season than it is in the hotter months, as water evaporates less quickly. Some regions can get away without watering cool season crops, however I find that in our area some irrigated watering helps the plants establish. By early Spring, cool season flower crops are ready for harvest.
GARDENING
gbnewsnetwork.com

Gratitude for Another Wonderful Garden of Lights Season

More than 50,316 guests registered for tickets to attend during 22 days of the light show and more than 375 children and adults from 17 area nonprofits were invited to visit the event and enjoy a sweet treat for free thanks to a generous grant from Associated Bank. Here are...
GREEN BAY, WI
Popular Mechanics

The Best Indoor Herb Gardens for Fresh Culinary Seasonings Year-Round

Whether you’re looking for a way to elevate your home cooking or simply a project to do with your family, growing an indoor herb garden is a fun and surprisingly easy activity. With just a few supplies, you can sprout all kinds of herbs—from culinary ingredients like basil and thyme to medicinal plants like echinacea and chamomile—right from the comfort of your home.
GARDENING
westmilfordmessenger.com

Enrollment now open for Rutgers Gardening Education Series

Gardening. The Rutgers Gardening Education Series that begins on Feb. 9 is open for enrollment. This program delves into the science of gardening through 16 virtual sessions delivered by content experts, along with additional content and resources. All live presentations will be recorded for future viewing by registrants. Topics include...
AGRICULTURE
John M. Dabbs

High Grocery Prices? Now Is the Time to Plan Your Garden

Work now to reap the rewards this summer.Lewis Wilson/Unsplash. This is the time to sit down and plan for your garden. The cold January weather is the perfect time to plan for spring and summer. You should begin preparations now, whether you're an accomplished gardener or you are taking your first steps as a gardener. It's time.
Taste Of Home

How to Make Copycat Olive Garden Shrimp Scampi

Plump, succulent shrimp…al dente pasta twirled around a fork…creamy garlic sauce dripping from crisp asparagus pieces and juicy tomatoes. You’re not dreaming. You’re not at a fancy bistro. You’re at home enjoying a homemade helping of Olive Garden shrimp scampi. This spot-on copycat recipe comes together in under 30 minutes!
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy