Razer Project Sophia concept transforms workspaces into futuristic modular control hubs

Add a gorgeous piece of smart decor to your home: the ICON.AI SOUND MIRROR™ voice-activated acoustic mirror. It can not only play music but also check the weather, control your smart products, and set alarms. Providing an epic sound experience, it’s a conventional mirror and a voice-activated smart speaker—and a work of art. Wirelessly stream music by Bluetooth and enjoy the artificial intelligent assistant, smart home capabilities, and IPX6-rated waterproof speaker. Totally hands-free, it operates over Wi-Fi, connects to Alexa Voice Services, and more. As a home interior speaker designed for everyday life, it’s ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, hotel rooms, coffee shops, restaurants, and more. Its design elegantly and subtly combines all the functional aspects of a smart speaker and a mirror while providing a vibrant sound.
