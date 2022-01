Shannon Storms Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter have gone through their fair share of ups and downs, but they suddenly seemed to be the best of friends at the start of this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. "Cheers to two girls that have warmed my heart and make me realize that you can start off rocky, but you can end up with a really amazing friendship," Shannon raised a glass to Gina and Emily Simpson while out to drinks in the RHOC Season 16 premiere.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO