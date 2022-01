The Chargers will head into the 2022 offseason with the second-most cap space in the NFL at $72,549,370. That’s an incredible sight to see knowing the type of young pieces this team already has. If you need any examples of how much a team can improve from just one offseason filled with the right moves, just look at the 2020 Dolphins and this year’s Bengals. Both spent a lot of money on free agents and immediately reaped the benefits.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO