DEVILS LAKE – Mother Nature did not prevent the Ramsey Invitational from finding its necessary closure. This was precisely the circumstance for six teams Monday afternoon and evening (Benson County and Larimore could not make up the seventh-place game). Regardless of the context, all six tournament teams took to the court one final time to leave one lasting impression. In the end, Four Winds/Minnewaukan came away with the tournament win. Here is the result of each game. ...

RAMSEY COUNTY, ND ・ 21 MINUTES AGO