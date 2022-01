We had been hearing rumors of a new rewards program from MGM. We talked about it on our MtM Vegas show over the past few weeks and the time is finally here. Caesar Rewards whoops I mean MGM Rewards has launched. Don’t worry you’ll get that joke in a minute, and trust me it slays 😁. I talked about MGM’s really ugly devaluation for tier credits earning a few days ago and the changes make a little more sense now. They have added a ton of new perks with the launch of the MGM Rewards program. That is why they felt the need to make earning status more difficult no doubt. Is it a net positive or negative? I think that depends on how you earn status but I’ll discuss that in a bit. Let’s take a look at the new MGM Rewards program details.

