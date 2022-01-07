How to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing

Although it's cold outside, winter is as good of a time as any to host a great party—hot drinks, comfort foods galore, bonfires, and more define the season's get-togethers. However, hosting a winter party comes with its own unique set of challenges, mostly because of the hard-to-predict weather. Snow, sleet, and general slush can make your floors wet, dirty, and a safety hazard when they are tracked in by guests. By putting some preventive measures in place, however, you can protect partygoers from slipping and prevent your floors from becoming damaged. Anthony Navarro, the creative director at Liven It Up Events, says doing so is comparable to the other hosting duties you have on your checklist. Just as you keep food stations stocked, you should make it your responsibility to clean up any wet areas, he says. Ahead, experts offer some effective ways to keep your home clean and dry when hosting a holiday event.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 5 DAYS AGO