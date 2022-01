We love how interactive Michael Symon is with his social media followers, especially when they are asking about mashed potatoes. Mashed potatoes can be a tricky dish to get right because to put it gently, people have preferences. Some like their mashed potatoes with lumps, while others are partial to a smooth, velvety consistency. Others prefer you leave the potato skins in the mash, while plenty more find this practice to be sacrilege. Don't believe us? Just head over to Reddit and you can read threads from community members debating these very serious topics that will most certainly impact your taste buds.

RECIPES ・ 7 DAYS AGO