12 Things That Happened To Fenway In 2021

It’s one of the most iconic Christmas movies ever. I know I wondered what it would be like to actually be ‘Home Alone’. As a kid that seems like a dream. Well for one kid it was more like a nightmare. An Arizona couple has been charged after leaving their 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, over the holidays. When police went to check on the boy on Dec. 12th, he told them his parents had been out of state since Thanksgiving, that they left food in the freezer, and that he hadn’t been to school in two weeks. The parents, 34-year-old Melissa Green and 40-year-old Bobby Jo Green, returned home on Dec. 29th and were arrested for child neglect. The boy is in the custody of child protective services.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO