It’s not often we talk about two devices over the age of 10 in one week, but after seeing an Android 12 ROM arrive for the Galaxy S3, the Galaxy S2 is now joining the party. Despite being almost 12 years old at this stage and with hardware that is comparable to many 2021/2022 smartwatches at this point in time, developer rINanDO has managed to port LineageOS 19.0 — which is based upon Android 12 — into the international variant of the Galaxy S2 (I9100). At for now, there isn’t much to lose as the device has long passed the support and warranty periods available to owners.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO