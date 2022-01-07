CES gadget show turnout falls more than 75% thanks to COVID
By The Associated Press
WRAL News
3 days ago
LAS VEGAS — Attendance at this week’s CES gadget show in Las Vegas fell more than 75% compared to its previous in-person event two years ago, its organizer said Friday. The Consumer Technology Association said...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thousands of people have gathered in Las Vegas for a tech conference that’s been scaled back because of COVID-19 pandemic precautions. The floors of the CES gadget show opened Wednesday with conference attendees required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination. “We know...
Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
Amazon is shoppers' go-to stop for nearly everything, even groceries. In July 2021, the online store surpassed other favorite retailers like Walmart and Costco to be named America's preferred grocery store, which NJ.com attributes to shoppers' desire to stay safe during the pandemic. "COVID-19 created a perfect storm that played right into the unique strengths of Amazon's customer value proposition," the study that produced the results stated. Supermarket News projects the online grocery giant will only continue to grow, stating sales of consumable groceries will almost double by 2026.
BMW has revealed their new color-changing technology, allowing an entire car to change as if it’s had an entirely new coat of paint at the press of a button. The tech was demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on the BMW iX, an all-electric car. The company is refusing to give out details on how the coating works – all we do know is that it is extremely temperature-sensitive, requiring a backup vehicle in the trailer behind it in case the show vehicle became too hot or cold.
With most tech gadgets, you get what you pay for. Often, that means cool features and high-quality visuals are limited to expensive devices. However, when it comes to TVs, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a five-star experience. Fiddling with your TV’s settings...
This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. OLED TVs have better picture quality than the more common and less-expensive LCD-based TVs, but they're also available in fewer different sizes. But at CES 2022, LG is closing the size gap and hoping to broaden OLED's appeal: The massive 97-inch and relatively diminutive 42-inch versions represent the largest and smallest OLEDs yet.
So many people right now are looking for COVID test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since COVID-19 at-home raid tests are sold out in local stores across most of the country.
Case numbers are spiking yet again, and this time the figures are off the charts. In the past few weeks alone, we've had multiple days with more than 500,000 new daily cases reported. There was even one day recently when we recorded more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases in the US alone. That's utterly staggering.
So many people traveled and gathered indoors for...
Things are looking brighter for LG’s high-definition TVs.
The company’s LG Display division will unveil its newest innovation, dubbed OLED EX, at CES 2022. By swapping the hydrogen used in traditional OLED displays for deuterium, a stable isotope of hydrogen extracted from water, the new technology can increase your TV’s brightness by up to 30 percent, resulting in richer color and more accurate details. It’ll also allow LG to reduce some units’ thickness by up to 30 percent compared to existing OLED displays. In a statement, the company shared that it plans to start incorporating the new tech into all its OLED...
LG Display’s new “Media Chair” concept could be the future of at-home entertainment.
The manufacturer announced it will showcase the futuristic recliner at the CES 2022 event in January. Designed as the ultimate relaxation device, the chair sits inside of a semi-circular structure equipped with a 55-inch OLED display. The screen has a curved radius of 1,500R and comes with the company’s built-in Cinematic Sound technology. This feature enables the display to vibrate and make its own sound without the addition of external speakers—allowing you to remain totally in-tune with your surroundings.
Depending on what you’re watching, the chair’s display pivot function...
The unveiling of the original Xbox by Bill Gates and The Rock at the CES trade show is one of the most famous moments in the brand's history, and it took place exactly 21 years ago today on January 6th, 2001. At the time, it seemed like such a bizarre...
LAS VEGAS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW has unveiled the world's first "colour-changing" car at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The concept car, called the BMW iX Flow, uses electronic ink technology normally found in e-readers to transform the car's exterior into a variety of patterns in gray and white.
Members of the approximately 1,500-person strong Microsoft HoloLens team have been leaving. Many of them have transitioned to rival augmented reality company, Meta. Apple has also seen some of its workers transition to Meta. As its new name would imply, Meta (formerly Facebook) is going all-in on the metaverse. In...
It's bad enough when your luggage fails to arrive at your location after a flight, but what about finding out the things you packed were replaced with less-than-desirable items?. That's what happened to Air France traveler Gina Sheldon of New Hampshire when she returned home from a trip to Europe,...
At CES 2022, we saw cool new tech, new model launches, and even some exciting announcements from companies you wouldn’t normally associate with cars. Here are our favorite automotive announcements from CES 2022. BMW had multiple announcements at CES 2022, including a beastly 610-horsepower electric car called iX M60....
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.
Comments / 0