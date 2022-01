The International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) 2022 Annual Meeting is set for July 31-Aug. 3 in Pittsburgh, PA. The IAFP annual conference provides attendees with information on current and emerging food safety issues; the latest science, innovative solutions to new and recurring problems; and the opportunity to network with thousands of food safety professionals from around the globe. Set in various locations throughout North America, this event has grown over the years to become the leading food safety conference worldwide.

