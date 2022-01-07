ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekly commodity wrap-up

By Walt Breitinger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the widely held view that energy prices decline as COVID infections spread, the cost of crude and its products staged a massive rally, with crude gaining 6% on the week. Demand was not driving the heat-up, but shortages and long-term supply concerns stimulated the buying. The mysterious rise could be...

Commodities Week Ahead: Oil Starts Year Up On OPEC; Gold Clings To $1,800

Oil's first week of the year could be very much like the opening week of 2021, where positive OPEC+ action could put a firm floor under a market not entirely out of the ‘pandemic-woods.’. A year ago, crude prices began January on optimism that forthcoming COVID-19 vaccines would defeat...
Oil Price Regains Traction on Tight Supply and Continuing Demand Recovery

WTI oil rises on Tuesday, signaling that pullback after repeated failure at psychological $80 barrier was shallow and short-lived (contained by rising 5DMA). The overall sentiment remains positive on tight global supply and expectations that rising number of new coronavirus cases will not have strong impact on global demand recovery.
Oil prices jump over Kazakhstan unrest, while uranium less affected

Unrest in OPEC+ member Kazakhstan has pushed up oil prices as investors fear supply interruptions, but the uranium market appears less affected despite the Central Asian country being the world's second largest producer. "Riots obviously can stop production and exports," said Bjarne Schieldrop, an analyst at Swedish bank SEB. Over the week, crude prices gained about five percent and on Friday Brent exceeded $83 per barrel, "putting it at its highest level since the price slide triggered by the first appearance of the Omicron variant in late November," said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank. Protests spread across the country of 19 million this week in outrage over a New Year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which many use to fuel cars.
Commodities Are Last Week’s Upside Outlier For Global Markets

A negative tailwind blew through most of the major asset classes, in trading last week (through Friday, Jan. 7) via a set of proxy ETFs. The main exception: commodities, which rallied in the week just passed. WisdomTree Commodity Index (NYSE:GCC) increased 1.2% last week, lifting the ETF to a level...
Iron ore wraps up strong week on China demand hopes

Rio Tinto (RIO +2%), BHP (BHP +2%) and Vale (VALE +2.5%) cap strong weekly gains alongside rising iron ore prices on optimism about potential demand recovery in top steel producer China. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines (TIOC:COM) imported into Northern China rose 0.3% in morning trading to...
A 2021 Economic Wrap-Up

If the 2021 economy could be summarized in one word, I would say it is “disappointing.” Vaccine development and deployment has far exceeded expectations since the pandemic began; anyone who wants a vaccine can get one! The economic recovery in the face of this, however, is far below expectations.
Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 3.03% to $1,058.12 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.05% to 14,942.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $185.37 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
U.S. voices misgivings on EastMed gas pipeline -Greek officials

ATHENS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The United States has expressed misgivings on a subsea pipeline designed to supply Europe with natural gas from the eastern Mediterranean, Greek government sources said, in an apparent U-turn over a project supported by the former Trump administration. Washington, under the Biden administration, let its...
