ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio Releases ‘Don’t Worry ‘Bout What I Do’ Single

JamBase
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelvon Lamarr Organ Trio shared a new single, “Don’t Worry ‘Bout What I Do.” The song will appear on the Seattle-based funk and soul trio’s upcoming album, Cold As Weiss, due out via Colemine Records on February...

www.jambase.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
JamBase

moe.’s Rob Derhak Releases Solo Album ‘Songs For Other People’

Moe. bassist Rob Derhak unveiled a new solo album entitled Songs For Other People today on Bandcamp. Derhak wrote and recorded all eight tracks on the LP during the pandemic while touring was paused. Songs For Other People includes compositions commissioned by fans. Rob provided all vocals, guitars, bass, keyboards...
MUSIC
JamBase

Vulfpeck Shares ‘Radio Shack (Wong’s Cafe Version)’ Single

Vulfpeck released the new single “Radio Shack (Wong’s Cafe Version).” The revised version of the previously shared track comes from the band’s forthcoming album, Vulf Vault 005: Wong’s Cafe. Guitarist Cory Wong produced the 10-track LP which arrives via Vulf Records this Friday, January 7....
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
JamBase

The Smile Featuring Radiohead Members Shares Debut Single

The Smile — a trio consisting of Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Tom Skinner of Sons of Kemet — today unveiled their debut single, “You Will Never Work In Television Again.” Additionally, the group announced three live performances in London that can be viewed worldwide via livestream.
MUSIC
JamBase

Listen To Spoon Cover David Bowie’s ‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’

Spoon released a cover of “I Can’t Give Everything Away” by David Bowie. The track is available on Amazon Music as part of the service’s [RE]DISCOVER campaign honoring the late David Bowie’s 75th birthday on Saturday, January 8. David Bowie wrote and recorded “I Can’t...
MUSIC
JamBase

Railroad Earth Shares ‘Runnin’ Wild’ Single

Railroad Earth released a new single entitled “Runnin’ Wild.” The track came with word from the jamgrass stalwarts that their next studio album, All For The Song, is due out on April 22. RRE previously announced All For The Song would be released at some point in...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What I Do#Colemine Records#Cold
JamBase

Jake Xerxes Fussell Shares ‘Rolling Mills Are Burning Down’ Single

Jake Xerxes Fussell continues to preview his upcoming studio album Good and Green Again with new single “Rolling Mills Are Burning Down.” The nine-track LP is set for release via Paradise of Bachelors on January 21. Fussell tapped James Elkington to produce and contribute to Good and Green...
DURHAM, NC
JamBase

Broken Social Scene Shares ‘Curse Your Fail’ Single

Broken Social Scene shared the single, “Curse Your Fail.” The song will appear on the Toronto-based collective’s forthcoming compilation, Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities, set for release via Arts & Crafts on January 14. BSS announced Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities in December and shared...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Music
JamBase

Maren Morris Releases ‘Circles Around This Town’ Single

Maren Morris shared a new single, “Circles Around This Town.” The song arrived along with an accompanying music video directed by Harper Smith. Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Maren Morris — who is up for two more Grammys this year for her songs “Better Than We Found It” and “Chasing After You” — penned “Circles Around This Town” with frequent collaborators Julia Michaels, Jimmy Robbins and her husband Ryan Hurd. Renowned, Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin (Foo Fighters, Adele) helmed the track.
MUSIC
JamBase

Lord Nelson Shares ‘Country Desperation’ Single: Exclusive Premiere

Lord Nelson will release their third studio album, Transmission, on January 21. JamBase is pleased to exclusively premiere the Charlottesville-based band’s latest single, “Country Desperation.”. Intended to capture the band’s live sound, Transmission was recorded in a converted barn during sessions held over a few weeks that were...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
JamBase

Judy Collins Confirms New Album ‘Spellbound’ & Shares Single

Judy Collins announced a new album, Spellbound, set to arrive on February 25 and available for preorder. The folk legend also shared the LP’s lead single, “When I Was A Girl In Colorado.”. Spellbound is Judy Collins’ 29th studio album and remarkably the first LP from the renowned...
MUSIC
JamBase

Greensky Bluegrass Shares ‘Stress Dreams’ Single

Greensky Bluegrass today shared “Stress Dreams,” the title track from their eighth studio album. Stress Dreams arrives in two weeks, on January 21, through Thirty Tigers. After the pandemic forced the band off the road in March 2020, the band gathered four months later to work on new material. The 13-track Stress Dreams was recorded during sessions held in Guilford, Vermont and Asheville, North Carolina. GSBG called upon “old friend” Dominic John Davis to produce the follow-up to 2019’s All For Money with Glenn Brown mixing.
MUSIC
Vulture

Tune In to the Weeknd’s New Album, Dawn FM, This Friday

It’s officially after After Hours. The Weeknd announced that his new album, Dawn FM, will be released on Friday, January 7. The musician had been teasing the new project for months, ever since declaring “the dawn is coming” at this past May’s Billboard Music Awards and later releasing the single “Take My Breath” in August. Now, the pop star, a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye, has followed up with a minute-long trailer for Dawn FM, a radio-inspired album that seems to keep with the cinematic inspirations for his 2020 blockbuster, After Hours. The clip shows the Weeknd crashing a car, being kidnapped by mysterious cloaked figures, and getting taken somewhere eerie. We also get a glimpse of an aged Weeknd and of a new all-black leather suit, which we can only hope is this era’s uniform. “You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM,” says a voice at the end of the video. “You’ve been in the dark for way too long. It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The 45 Most Anticipated Albums of 2022: The Weeknd, Mitski, Big Thief, Charli XCX, and More

With more uncertainty on the horizon, one thing that’s still for sure is a healthy release calendar. 2022 is already looking like a big year for new albums, with some artists readying their second—or third—releases of the pandemic. Many others, of course, are dropping a pandemic record for the first time. In any case, we’re happy to have the music. (As of January 4, all release dates have been confirmed. But as usual, everything is subject to change.)
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy