IN DEPTH PODCAST: The threat of domestic extremism

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – This week marked the one year anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As the incident continues to be investigated and conspirators continue to be prosecuted, there is one thing that we know now that we certainly didn’t in the days leading up to the attack: hate and anger are at an all-time high in America.

All the domestic extremism that has been born from it has remained largely unchecked thanks to the often unregulated social media.

On this week’s episode of WCBS 880’s In Depth Podcast , host Tim Scheld explores the importance of identifying and standing up to extremism in America before it’s too late.

Listen as reporter Peter Haskell sits down with Mollie Saltskog of the Soufan Center, an organization dedicated to the study of global and national security. While she says the official report of what happened on Jan. 6 has yet to be released, she believes “there was an intelligence failure that day [and numerous] indications that there was planning months before.”

While we can’t fully do anything about the hate that preceded that day, CEO and National Director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Jonathan Greenblatt believes it can help us prepare for a better future. He also joins the podcast as a guest this week.

He encourages us to “roll up our sleeves and get ready to engage in a constructive way [to preserve] the principles that have always made this country great.”

