ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Penn State LB Keon Wylie set for first major test at new position

By Ryan Snyder about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN ANTONIO – For Penn State fans, there’s no shortage of storylines heading into Saturday’s All-American Bowl. Watching five-star prospects Drew Allar and Nick Singleton work together in the same backfield will surely get fans excited. Take it from someone who watched them all week. It’s going to be...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Penn State all-star game film review, who stood out?: BWI Daily

Penn State Football has six players participating in two all-star games over the last two weekends. Running back Kaytron Allen and offensive lineman Drew Shelton played for team Icon in the Under Armour Next game in Florida two weekends ago. Receiver Kaden Saunders was a participant in the week of practice, but he was nicked up in practice and was held out of the game. This past Saturday, four future Penn Stater's took part in the All-America Bowl in San Antonio. Quarterback Drew Allar, running back Nick Singleton, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, and linebacker Keon Wylie started for the East squad after a week of practice. While the games provide us another opportunity to evaluate and learn about the players participating, they are not events that should dramatically swing perception. With that in mind, we'll take a look at the film for several of the players and give you evaluations on each player's performance in their respective games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Wake Forest running back announces transfer destination

Going into Year Two of head coach Shane Beamer, the South Carolina Gamecocks made it a goal to rebuild the offense through the transfer portal. Landing quarterback Spencer Rattler from Oklahoma was just the start and on Monday, another weapon announced he would be heading to Columbia. Wake Forest running...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
On3.com

Kentucky Rookies were among NFL's Top Young Defenders

How good was Kentucky’s defense in 2020? Two former stars were among the top rookie tacklers in the NFL in 2021, headlining a productive draft class for the Cats. Week 18 wrapped up Sunday, capping off an exceptional opening campaign for Brandin Echols and Jamin Davis. Even though neither will be in the playoffs, each performed admirably. Davis punctuated his final game as a first-year player with a fourth down tackle for loss to cap off an 8-tackle performance, his third-best game for the Washington Football Team.
NFL
On3.com

Oklahoma Sooners legend to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Former Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Roy Williams earned his induction into the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced on Monday. Williams won the Bronko Nagurski Award for the nation’s best defensive player and the Jim Thorpe Award for the nation’s best defensive back in 2001. He posted 107 tackles and 22 pass breakups that season, a Sooner’s record for PBUs.
NFL
On3.com

Ohio State legend among 2022 CFB Hall of Fame inductees

An Ohio State legend is heading to Atlanta. That is, to the College Football Hall of Fame. Mike Doss, who starred as a safety for the Buckeyes from 1999-02, is among the 18 players who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in December. He was a three-time All-American for Ohio State, the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2002 and Fiesta Bowl MVP when the Buckeyes won the 2002 national championship.
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

Notre Dame LB Bo Bauer returning for fifth season with Fighting Irish

The Notre Dame middle linebacker announced on Instagram Monday night he will return to the Fighting Irish roster for a fifth season in South Bend. Bauer has been waiting for his moment to be a starter on the Notre Dame defense, and he almost assuredly has it now. Former starting middle linebacker Drew White has not yet officially announced his decision to depart the program, but he essentially revealed the Fiesta Bowl was his last game at Notre Dame in multiple press conferences.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#San Antonio#American Football
On3.com

Stanford Cardinal leading rusher enters the transfer portal

Stanford Cardinal running back Nathaniel Peat has entered the transfer portal according to Matt Zenitz of On3. Peat was the team’s leading rusher last season and led the Pac-12 in kickoff return yards. Playing in all 12 games this season, Peat finished the year with 404 rushing yards and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

An early (real early) college football top 25 for 2022

OK, the 2021 season is over. And that, of course, means it’s already time to look ahead to 2022. Thus, here’s an early — a ridiculously, incredibly early — look at a possible top 25 for 2022. This will change because the transfer portal still is doing furious business, because National Signing Day is a month away and because spring practice is two months away for most schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Brian Hartline, Ohio State players react to Jameson Williams injury

Alabama receiver Jameson Williams went down with a knee injury in the first half. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young found Williams for the biggest player of the game, a 40-yard strike. After making the catch, he planted with his left foot to make a move, and that’s when it happened.
NFL
On3.com

Gators hire Kareem Reid as Quality Control – Defensive Line

On Monday afternoon, Billy Napier announced the addition of Kareem Reid, who joins the Gators in the role of quality control – defensive line. Reid, a native of North Miami, was UCF’s director of player development during the 2021 season. Prior to turning his attention to the college...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Lincoln Riley officially announces his 2022 USC coaching staff

LOS ANGELES — New USC football head coach Lincoln Riley has named his full-time assistant coaching staff. “I am very excited to formally announce our coaching staff,” said Riley. “I truly believe we have put together an elite group of coaches that will help build this football program back to national prominence. They have each been a part of winning programs and have a championship mindset. This staff understands that championship teams have a foundation of culture, and they know what that looks like and how to implement it. They recognize the tradition and expectations of this program and are eager to get to work.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Alabama legend inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Former Alabama center Sylvester Croom, who later served as an assistant coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide, was selected as part of the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class, the National Football Foundation announced Monday. Croom was one of 18 players and three coaches to be included in the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Georgia legend elected to College Football Hall of Fame

The long wait for Champ Bailey is over. After an illustrious football career, the former Georgia star is part of the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class. “Congrats to legendary Georgia Football DB Champ Bailey on being named to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class!” tweeted the National Football Foundation.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy