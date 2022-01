Kentucky heads to Nashville looking for its first true road win of the season; to get it, they’ll have to contain one of the league’s top scorers. Scotty Pippen Jr. is now a junior at Vanderbilt, electing to return for a third year after testing the NBA Draft waters. The Preseason SEC Player of the Year is second in the league in scoring with 18.3 points per game on 41.3% shooting. Kentucky is 4-0 vs. the ‘Dores during Pippen’s career, but he always plays well vs. the Cats, averaging 16.0 points over the four contests. Last year, he had 18 points, 8 assists, and 8 rebounds in Vanderbilt’s loss in Lexington and 21 points in the rematch in Nashville.

