Alternative Finance Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | OnDeck, Avant, Auxmoney

According to a new market research report "Cloud Managed Services Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Service Type (Managed Business, Managed Network, Managed Security, Managed Infrastructure, and Managed Mobility), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, The cloud managed services market size is expected to grow from USD 86.1 billion in 2021 to USD 139.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period. Cloud managed services, such as mobility services, security services, and data services, are provided to the organizations by MSPs for handling their various business activities. Hence, cloud managed services would ensure organizations are not much involved with the operational failure, maintenance, and breakdown of IT infrastructure. The introduction of cloud technologies has brought down the infrastructure costs of companies in recent years. These services today guarantee organizations hassle-free management of businesses, network, security, data center, and mobility services.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO