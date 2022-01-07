ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Alternative Finance Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | OnDeck, Avant, Auxmoney

houstonmirror.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest report released on Global Alternative Finance Market analyses areas where there is still room for improvement. Irrespective of industry, organization size or geographic location, the Alternative Finance Market study suggests that advanced technologies are playing a bigger role than ever before. The assessment provides trend, growth factors and estimates...

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Cloud Managed Services Market projected to reach $139.4 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 10.1%

According to a new market research report "Cloud Managed Services Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Service Type (Managed Business, Managed Network, Managed Security, Managed Infrastructure, and Managed Mobility), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, The cloud managed services market size is expected to grow from USD 86.1 billion in 2021 to USD 139.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period. Cloud managed services, such as mobility services, security services, and data services, are provided to the organizations by MSPs for handling their various business activities. Hence, cloud managed services would ensure organizations are not much involved with the operational failure, maintenance, and breakdown of IT infrastructure. The introduction of cloud technologies has brought down the infrastructure costs of companies in recent years. These services today guarantee organizations hassle-free management of businesses, network, security, data center, and mobility services.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Browser Isolation Software Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | CylancePROTECT, Ericom Shield, Apozy

Latest released the research study on Global Browser Isolation Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Browser Isolation Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Browser Isolation Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ericom Shield (United States),Authentic8 (United States),Cyberinc (United States),CylancePROTECT (United States),Apozy Inc. (United States),Menlo Security (United States),Bromium (United States),Crusoe Security (Israel),Cyberwall (Canada),Cigloo (Israel).
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Bus Dispatch Software Market to See Booming Growth | Driver Schedule, Mara Labs, Verizon

Latest released the research study on Global Bus Dispatch Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Bus Dispatch Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Bus Dispatch Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Driver Schedule (United States),busHive, Inc. (United States),Spireon, Inc. (United States),Mara Labs, Inc. (United States),Goal Systems (Spain),Seon (United States),Samsara (United States),Verizon (United States),Xiamen Lenz Communication Inc. (China),Vehicle Tracking SolutionsÂ (United States),Trapeze Group (Canada),Shenzhen TESWELL Technology Co.,Ltd. (China),Orbit Software (United States).
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

On-Demand Services Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2030 | Netflix, Instacart, MyClean, TaskRabbit, Alfred Club

Global On-Demand Services Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global On-Demand Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Instacart, MyClean Inc., Netflix, Amazon.com Inc., AskforTask Inc., TaskRabbit Inc., Helpling GmbH & Co. KG, Cleanly Inc., Shipt, Serviz.com Inc., Alfred Club Inc., ANGI Homeservices Inc. & ServiceWhale Inc..
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Competition#Market Environment#Market Trends#Prosper Marketplace#Lendingclub#Marketinvoice#Circleback Lending#Peerform#Ratesetter#Borrowersfirst#Ondeck Avant#Creditease#Lufax#Capital Float#Capital Match#Societyone#Lendingtree#Crowdfunding#Othersmajor
houstonmirror.com

Chocolate Chip Cookies Market to Register CAGR 6.1% Growth in Revenue During the Forecast Period 2022-2030 | rader Joe's, Back to Nature, Lenny and Larry's, Grandma's

Global Chocolate Chip Cookies Market By Type (Basic Chocolate Chip Cookies, Browned Butter Bourbon Chocolate Chip Cookies, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip Cookies, Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookies, Crispy Bits Chocolate Chip Cookies, Others); By Distribution Channel (Offline sales, Online sales, Others) - Size, Share, Outlook, Opportunity, And Regional Forecast 2022 - 2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Chocolate Chip Cookies market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Chocolate Chip Cookies market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Contactless Ticketing ICs Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Texas Instruments, CardLogix, Proxama

Latest released the research study on Global Contactless Ticketing ICs Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Contactless Ticketing ICs Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Contactless Ticketing ICs. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) ,NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands) ,Texas Instruments, Inc. (United States) ,Atos SE (France) ,Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany),Proxama, Plc (United Kingdom) ,CPI Card Group Inc. (United States),Oberthur Technologies S.A. (France),American Express Company (United States),CardLogix (United States).
NFL
houstonmirror.com

Digital Freight Brokerage Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Nippon Express, Pantos Logistics, SDV

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Freight Brokerage Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Freight Brokerage. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are DHL Supply Chain &Globe forwarding (Germany),Kuehne+Nagei (Switzerland),DB Schenker Logistics (Germany),Panalpina (Switzerland),Nippon Express (Japan),CEVA Logistics (Switzerland),Expeditors International (United States),USP Supply Chain Solutions (United States),SDV (France),DSV (Denmark),Kintetsu World Express (Japan),Agility (Switzerland),Pantos Logistics (South Korea),C.H.Robinson (United States),Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (Germany),Damco (Netherlands).
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Cognitive Systems Spending Market to See Booming Growth | IBM, Attivio, IPsoft

Latest released the research study on Global Cognitive Systems Spending Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cognitive Systems Spending Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cognitive Systems Spending. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States),Accenture Plc. (Ireland),HP Inc. (United States),Microsoft Corp. (United States),Intel Corporation (United states),Attivio (United States),Wipro Limited (India),Cognitive Scale Inc (United states),IPsoft Inc. (United States).
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
Brazil
Country
Egypt
Country
Argentina
houstonmirror.com

Business English Language Training Market to See Huge Growth With Linguatronics, Rosetta Stone, Sanako

Latest released the research study on the Global Business English Language Training Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Business English Language Training Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends, and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Business English Language Training. The study covers emerging players' data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue, and global market share.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Luminaires Market 2022 Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Luminaires Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. At the beginning of a recently published report on the global Luminaires market, extensive analysis of the industry has been done with an insightful explanation. The overview has explained the potential of the market and the role of key players that have been portrayed in the information that revealed the applications and manufacturing technology required for the growth of the global Luminaires market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Medical Coding Service Market May See a Big Move | Aviacode, Oracle, Genpact

Latest released the research study on Global Medical Coding Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Medical Coding Service Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Medical Coding Service. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are STARTEK Health (United States),Oracle (United States),3M (United States),Aviacode (United States),Maxim Health Information Services (United States),nThrive (United States),Medical Record Associates (United States),Dolbey (United States),Cerner (United States),Genpact (United States).
TECHNOLOGY
houstonmirror.com

Ridesharing Services Market to See Huge Growth With Uber, Lyft, DiDi

Latest released the research study on the Global Ridesharing Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Ridesharing Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends, and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Ridesharing Services. The study covers emerging players' data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue, and global market share.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Sales Acceleration Technology Market is going to Boom with SAP, Outreach, Freshworks CRM

Latest released the research study on the Global Sales Acceleration Technology Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Sales Acceleration Technology Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends, and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Sales Acceleration Technology. The study covers emerging players' data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue, and global market share.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Global Cassava Starch Market to Reach US$ 8.1 Billion by 2026, Propelled by Expansion of the Food and Beverage Sectors

According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled "Cassava Starch Market, Consumption & Global Forecast by Type, Region, Applications, Company Analysis" the Global Cassava Starch Market size reached US$ 7.7 Billion in 2020. Traditionally starch around the globe is made from arrowroot or sago palm. However, cassava is a cheaper raw material and has tended to replace these starches. The cassava plant is found in equatorial regions between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. The starch procured from the roots of the cassava plant is termed cassava starch. Moreover, cassava starch, or tapioca, is procured through the washing and pulping of roots of cassava plants.
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

Global Ventricular Assist Device Market To Be Driven By Increased Demand For Life Saving Devices In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Ventricular Assist Device Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Ventricular Assist Device market, assessing the market based on its segment like product type, application, design, and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Crowdfunding Market Research Report 2021, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Crowdfunding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global crowdfunding market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2021-2026. We are regularly tracking...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market to Register CAGR 10.4% Growth in Revenue During the Forecast 2022-2030 | UAV Turbines, Inc., Turbotech SAS, PBS Group

Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market By Platform (VTOL, Air Taxi, Cargo Aerial Vehicle, Business Jet, Ultra-Light Aircraft, Military Trainer Aircraft, Military UAV); By Horsepower (5-50 HP, 50-100 HP, 100-200 HP); By Engine Type (Turbojet Micro Turbine Engines, Turboshaft Micro Turbine Engines); By Fuel Type (Kerosene, Diesel, Jet-A, Biofuel, Synthetic Fuel); By Application (Civil Aviation, Urban Air Mobility (Uam), Unmanned Aircraft, Military Aviation); By End-Use (OEM, Aftermarket) - Size, Share, Outlook, Opportunity, And Regional Forecast 2022 - 2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
houstonmirror.com

Intelligent Driving Technologies Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Dana, Oerlikon, Ford

Latest survey on Global Intelligent Driving Technologies Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Intelligent Driving Technologies to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Intelligent Driving Technologies market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Eaton, GKN, Dana, Oerlikon, Ford, ZF, Continental, Magna International, Borgwarner, Jtekt, AAM.
TECHNOLOGY
houstonmirror.com

Double-decker Bus Market To Witness Massive Growth By 2027 | Volvo, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors

HTF MI released latest study on Global Double-decker Bus Market Growth Outlook 2021-2026 provides opportunity to better Understand details about fundamentalrestructuring and growth prognosis in Double-decker Bus Market. This study offer current relevant facts and correlations, and elaborates long-term, sustainable strategic and operative suggestions taken up by leading and emerging manufacturers. The sector faces an unprecedented change with regard to the far-reaching effects that it will have on the industry and its users and how it has been factored into the market trajectory and growth cycle of players such as Daimler, MAN, Solaris Bus & Coach, Volvo, Ashok Leyland, BYD, New Flyer, Otokar, Scania, Tata Motors, Yutong.
ECONOMY
houstonmirror.com

Cyber Security in Financial Services Market to See Major Growth by 2028 | IBM, Airbus, Alien Vault

The Latest research study released by Ample Market Research "Global Cyber Security in Financial Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Experian Information Solutions, IBM Corporation, Accenture, Airbus, AlienVault, etc.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy