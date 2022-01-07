Looking back on five recruiting battles that will shape the National Championship

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was furious after the Georgia Bulldogs held the Crimson Tide in check on the first drive of the national championship game. Alabama, which lost the coin toss and received the opening kick when Georgia deferred, put together a nice drive to start the game. However, the Crimson Tide, which normally run a uptempo offense under O’Brien, were forced to slow down as a result of Georgia’s substitutions. The Bulldogs merely jogged off the field, perhaps throwing off quarterback Bryce Young. In the end, though, despite a 14-play, 56-yard effort, Young was unable to complete a third-and-5 pass attempt to Jahleel Billingsley, ending the drive at the Georgia 19-yard line.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO