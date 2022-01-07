ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Looking back on five recruiting battles that will shape the National Championship

By Jake Reuse about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We're rewinding the clock and looking back...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals why Bryce Young could double-up against Georgia

As Alabama and Georgia continue preparations for Monday’s game, the final predications continue to come down from college football experts. ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum joined the First Take cast Friday morning to discuss the upcoming national championship, breaking down what has changed from Bryce Young since the SEC Championship in early December.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimson Tide#Recruiting#Bulldogs#Clock#American Football
The Spun

Bryce Young Reveals What Mac Jones Told Him Before Title Game

Last season, Bryce Young watched Mac Jones lead Alabama to a national title. Now, it’s Young’s turn to show the world that he can be the starting quarterback on a championship team. During this Saturday’s news conference, Young was asked if he’s heard from any former Alabama quarterbacks...
NFL
On3.com

Steve Spurrier makes national championship game pick

Georgia has had plenty of chances to beat Alabama over the years. There was the 2012 SEC championship game when the Bulldogs lost 32-28 and the 26-23 heartbreaking defeat in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship, just to name a couple. Kirby Smart’s teams have been right there with the Crimson Tide, but just haven’t been able to get over the hump and hand Nick Saban’s program a loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Gene Chizik Reportedly Lands New College Coaching Job

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban’s Outfit Choice Is Going Viral

In just a few days, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off once again. Just over a month ago, Alabama stomped Georgia in the SEC title game – handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. Both teams rolled in the College Football Playoff semifinal games, setting up a rematch of the SEC title game and the 2018 national title game.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Nick Saban provides injury update on Alabama offensive linemen

Nick Saban is hopeful he will have healthy offensive linemen for the national championship. The Alabama coach said Friday that starting right tackle Chris Owens and starting right guard Emil Ekiyor both practiced this week. He is hopeful they will be able to play Monday against Georgia. Both players suffered...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Sunday’s Ohio State Coaching News

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a new passing game coordinator. Per Ohio State, fourth-year assistant Brian Hartline is being promoted from receivers coach to a coordinator. Hartline starred at OSU as a WR from 2005-2008. After his NFL career, he returned to his alma mater and quickly became a rising star in the coaching profession.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Bill O'Brien with animated, furious response to Georgia stopping Alabama

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was furious after the Georgia Bulldogs held the Crimson Tide in check on the first drive of the national championship game. Alabama, which lost the coin toss and received the opening kick when Georgia deferred, put together a nice drive to start the game. However, the Crimson Tide, which normally run a uptempo offense under O’Brien, were forced to slow down as a result of Georgia’s substitutions. The Bulldogs merely jogged off the field, perhaps throwing off quarterback Bryce Young. In the end, though, despite a 14-play, 56-yard effort, Young was unable to complete a third-and-5 pass attempt to Jahleel Billingsley, ending the drive at the Georgia 19-yard line.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Preseason Top 10 Rankings

Longtime college football analyst Joel Klatt released his way-too-early college football preseason top 10 rankings for 2022 on Saturday. The FOX college football analyst made some waves with his preseason top 10 picks, released on social media. Here’s Klatt’s top 10:. Alabama. Ohio State. Georgia. Texas A&M. Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Jameson Williams suffers non-contact injury in national championship

Alabama’s offense, which is already suffering from injuries, may have lost yet another tool in Jameson Williams. Williams, a star wide receiver for the Crimson Tide, went down with a non-contact injury in the second quarter of Alabama’s national championship contest with Georgia. His injury came shortly after Alabama lost wide receiver John Metchie to a torn ACL in the SEC Championship.
FOOTBALL
FanSided

Mac Jones gives Bryce Young simple message ahead of National Championship Game

Ahead of the National Championship Game, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young received some advice from former teammate Mac Jones. The Alabama Crimson Tide are in position to win their second consecutive CFP National Championship this Monday, thanks to the season-long play by quarterback Bryce Young. The sophomore’s play not only helped him win the Heisman but helped clinch the No. 1 seed with an SEC Championship Game victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy