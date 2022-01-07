ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple AirTag under fire after strangers use them to track women, including swimsuit model

By Colin Martin
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

Brooks Nader, a 26-year-old swimsuit model, says she was stalked by a stranger and followed for five hours after an Apple AirTag tracker was slipped into her coat pocket.

Nader's iPhone alerted her that an “unknown accessory” was moving with her on Wednesday night while she was out in New York City.

The Apple AirTag is a nickel-sized tracking device that acts as a key finder, and was released in April 2021. It retails for $29.99 and Apple users can attach it to their personnel items to make sure they never get lost.

It's not the first time there have been reports about the tracking device being used by stalkers since it's small enough to fit in a handbag or pocket. Nader shared her experience on her Instagram page to her over 827,000 followers.

“This ‘device’ followed me for the last five hours to every location and [it belonged to] no one in my ‘network.’ It also wasn’t a phone or tablet, it was an ‘item,'” Nader explained.

Nader then shared a screenshot of an AirTag via Instagram Stories: “@Apple, did you take into consideration the danger and potentially fatal consequences this device has?”

“For those asking, it’s not my AirTag, it’s someone randoms, who must have slipped it into my belongings while out. Thank you all for checking in and sending helpful articles. I want this to be a PSA to all my ladies to please please check your belongings.”

Apple has said in the past that AirTags can alternatively prevent stalking because it will notify the person if they have an AirTag on them that is not registered to their devices.

“AirTag is designed to discourage unwanted tracking,” Apple said on their website . “If someone else’s AirTag finds its way into your stuff, your iPhone will notice it’s traveling with you and send you an alert.”

Nader was notified by an alert that an AirTag was in her coat pocket.

As recently as Dec. 27 in Mississippi, another woman received a notification she had an unregistered AirTag on her and then called the police. A Maryland woman shared a similar story on Twitter , after finding an AirTag on her car as she was leaving a bar late at night.

Detroit, MI
