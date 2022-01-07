Take the ACX Cinema quiz for your chance to win free tickets

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and as we try to find a meaningful and heartfelt gift for that someone special, we may feel like anything we come up with is cliche or trite. Candy and flowers are pretty standard romantic gifts, but a way to really wow someone you love is Valentine’s Day gift baskets for her that aren’t just one wrapped present, but a bunch of things she loves in one package. Of course, that basket may include candy and flowers. But it’ll include an assortment, perhaps involving cheese, wine, or snacks she loves. Maybe food won’t be involved at all,...

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO