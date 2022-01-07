ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Denzel Ward, Kareem Hunt and Five Others Questionable to Play Against Bengals

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Urwty_0dfqXxhD00

It was already known that quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow would not clash on Sunday due to the fact both players will be out. Burrow is getting a weeks rest before the playoffs and Mayfield is beaten up, heading for a surgery in less than two weeks. The Browns made seven other players questionable to play against the Bengals.

Sunday is the season finale for Cleveland… an end to a season that went in the opposite direction.

These players all will be questionable to play in the season finale: S Ronnie Harrison (ankle), CB Troy Hill (knee), RB Kareem Hunt (ankle), S John Johnson III (hamstring), TE David Njoku (shoulder), CB Denzel Ward (groin), CB Greedy Williams (shoulder).

You’re looking at nearly a starting secondary that will be questionable to play. In Cleveland’s favor they are going against backup quarterback Brandon Allen, in a game that does not mean a whole lot. In their absence Grant Delpit and MJ Stewart have certainly stepped up.

Kareem Hunt hasn’t played in weeks, but the team could potentially have him back for the final week of the regular season. D’Ernest Johnson is on the COVID-19 list, so the Browns could need an extra back. Nick Chubb is gutting it out and will play Sunday against Cincinnati.

David Njoku has had a very good season and is the third leading receiver on the team with 464 yards. Considering Njoku hasn’t had a heavy amount of targets, he’s had a very good year. The team’s top tight end was a matchup problem and it would be nice to see him out there one last time on the campaign.

Greedy Williams is questionable, a player that has fought through more injuries than most. Williams has missed just one game this year and has been a boost to the Browns’ secondary when they need someone to step up.

One final injury report to close out the Browns season may be their best one yet. Players will be out for COVID-19 or season ending injuries, but the team is heading into Sunday relatively healthy considering how bad it has been.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
The Spun

Browns Have Reportedly Made Surprising Decision On Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly made a surprising decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield heading into the 2022 offseason. While many expect the Browns to part ways with the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, Cleveland will reportedly roll with Mayfield as the starter heading into the 2022 regular season.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Named As Landing Spot For Deshaun Watson

Disappointment and controversy make for lots of comments and conjecture, as the Cleveland Browns are learning. Especially when the quarterback is the subject of much of the debate. And so it is that the team finds themselves in the discussion of possible landing spots for Deshaun Watson. Just like they...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football
NFL Analysis Network

Browns bring in new QB to replace Baker Mayfield in new mock draft

As the Cleveland Browns prepare for the upcoming NFL offseason, the future of Baker Mayfield will be at the center of rumors for weeks to come. Mayfield had a rough 2021 season and many believe that the franchise could look to bring in competition for him or trade him. Either way, it’s going to be a critical offseason for Cleveland.
NFL
BrownsDigest

Former Browns WR Braylon Edwards Weighs in on Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has had his name drug through the mud quite a bit lately. First it was ESPN’s Paul Finebaum weighing in, now Braylon Edwards gave his insight on the Browns quarterback. Edwards joined the Zach Gelb show on Friday. "I saw the same quarterback but with better play...
NFL
brownsnation.com

NFL World Reacts To Browns’ Win Over Bengals

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the Week 18 edition of the Battle of Ohio that is also the 2021 regular season finale. The final score was 21-16, but the mood was still about as dreary as the weather because everyone knew the Bengals were playing next week, but the Browns are not.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllBengals

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

The Bengals started a team of backups in Cleveland on Sunday, losing 21-16. They end the regular season with a 10-7 record. Here are our winners and losers from the regular season finale:. Winners. Ja’Marr Chase. He only played a few minutes, but Ja’Marr Chase broke the Bengals' single...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Cleveland Browns Vs. Cincinnati Bengals Score Predictions

The Cleveland Browns won’t have Baker Mayfield, but will be looking to sweep the battle of Ohio on Sunday. While the Bengals have taken care of the Ravens and Steelers, the Browns continue to give them problems. The game will feature a Case Keenum and Brandon Allen matchup at...
NFL
BrownsDigest

Where The Cleveland Browns Will Pick in The 2022 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL season is officially over for the Cleveland Browns. In their 17th game, the Browns defeated the playoff bound Cincinnati Bengals to finish 8-9 on the season. With that record the Browns should be locked into the 13th pick, per the good work that Tankathon does. The full...
NFL
BrownsDigest

Report: Browns Plan to Move Forward With Baker Mayfield as Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns picked up Baker Mayfield’s fifth-year option months ago. There were some thoughts that the team could trade him on the fifth-year and look to find another starting quarterback. According to a report from NFL Network Baker Mayfield will be the Browns’ quarterback going into the 2022 season.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names The “Likely” Outcome For Baker Mayfield

There’s been a lot of chatter about Baker Mayfield’s future with the Cleveland Browns over the past few weeks. All the rumors surrounding Mayfield escalated after Mary Kay Cabot reported there’s tension growing between the former No. 1 overall pick and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. According to Cabot, Mayfield has reportedly felt that Stefanski’s playcalling “didn’t always put him in position to succeed or play to his strengths.”
NFL
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
494
Followers
838
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy