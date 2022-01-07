149th Anniversary of the ‘Great Blizzard’ in Minnesota

Did you know there's an ice road over Lake Superior?!. I don't know how I'd never heard of the Madeline Island Ice Road before. Maybe I hadn't heard of it because it's technically "in" Wisconsin. According to VisitAshland.com, the Madeline Island Ice Road connects mainland Bayfield, Wisconsin to Madeline Island two miles away. In warmer weather, Apostle Island's largest island is accessible only by water ferry. But as Lake Superior freezes over in the winter, the ice becomes cold enough and thick enough for vehicles to cross over for walkers, skiers, skaters, bikers and even vehicles! The Madeline Island Ice Road is monitored several times a day to track its conditions and safety. Drivers must observe normal rules of the road. The route is marked with old Christmas trees placed at intervals for drivers of cars and light trucks to follow.

