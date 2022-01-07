ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Pursue a Masters in Education?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Masters in Education gives you a competitive edge in your career while improving your teaching practices and the quality of the classroom experience. For teachers, the real accomplishment and pride is their students' success. You can contribute to that while furthering your career with a master's degree. A...

www.newyorkcitynews.net

mysoutex.com

Educating the next educators

Quality educators are in high demand across the country, and the next generation of those educators might well be walking the halls of A.C. Jones High School right now. The teaching and training program of study in the Beeville ISD’s Career and Technical Education program is aimed at helping develop future educators.
BEEVILLE, TX
uoregon.edu

UO launches master’s in Education Policy and Leadership

A new University of Oregon master’s program in education policy and leadership will teach students how to increase equity in education from a systemic level. The one-year program, led by College of Education professors Ilana Umansky and David Liebowitz, combines research methods, educational theory, policy studies and leadership studies. Applications are due at the end of January and classes begin in June at the Eugene campus.
EUGENE, OR
okstate.edu

Meet Tameko Collins: educational psychology master's student and algebra teacher

Media Contact: Katie Lacey | Communications Specialist | 405-744-9347 | katie.l.lacey@okstate.edu. Tameko Collins is an educational psychology master’s student at Oklahoma State University and an algebra teacher at Broken Arrow Freshman Academy in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Collins recently placed second in the university’s 3-Minute Thesis competition where she presented,“Ditching...
STILLWATER, OK
goodwin.edu

Different Types of Master’s Degrees in Nursing You Can Pursue

Nursing is a wonderful choice for those who want to make a difference in people’s lives, as well as enjoy job security and upward mobility in their career. There are many different master’s degrees in Nursing that can lead to fulfilling (and high-paying!) advanced practice nursing careers. For example, nurse practitioners, nurse anesthetists, and nurse midwives – who work mainly in physician’s offices, hospitals, and outpatient care centers – can look forward to a 45 percent growth outlook and an average salary of $117,670 annually.
Lima News

Virus closed schools, opened door to cheating

Teachers in our country have a lot on their plate. Whether you are a college professor or kindergarten teacher, the pressure to instill values and knowledge in students is not a task to be taken lightly. As an educator, I understand the importance of integrity in the classroom, and I...
EDUCATION
essexnewsdaily.com

Schools opt for half-day schedule amid rising COVID-19 concerns

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange School District announced that the schools would be closed on Monday, Jan. 3, for a noninstructional emergency day, and the rest of the week would run on a half-day schedule, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant. Full-day...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NewsBreak
WCAX

New COVID guidance tells schools to stop contract tracing, PCR testing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Education is going to stop testing and contract tracing all students in Vermont schools. Instead, they will now be sending rapid antigen tests to households, so parents can take on the responsibility to test their kids. The Agency of Education says it...
VERMONT STATE
NBC26

Northwestern Mutual's scholarship program helps childhood cancer survivors, siblings to pursue higher education

MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual's scholarship program grants $500,000 to childhood cancer survivors and siblings who are pursuing higher education. According to officials, the Coalition Against Childhood Cancer says the average cost of battling childhood cancer for just one family starts at $833,000, including medical costs and lost parental wages.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The 74

Don't Give Up on Teacher Evaluation Reforms

Researchers from Brown University, the University of Connecticut, the University of North Carolina and Michigan State recently released a very interesting study that examined the effects of teacher evaluation reforms on student outcomes across the country. While prior studies have looked at the effects of changes to evaluation in various individual districts, this new research […]
EDUCATION
ghtimes.org

Seniors Pursuing Graduation Plus Opportunities

2020 and 2021 were two challenging years that impacted all of us, especially seniors. However, those hard times did not stop our ambitious seniors from following their dreams. Their hard work has paid off because many are now achieving those dreams. Countless seniors at Greer High have been accepted to schools, granted scholarships, and have been presented with many opportunities. Gavin Howard was recently accepted into Presbyterian College and received a scholarship for $20,000 a year for four years. This scholarship will greatly help him achieve his goals of becoming a pharmacist. Star athlete, Jensen Howard, was accepted into USC Union and will be attending there to help pursue his baseball career. Jensen says, “I was presented with a great opportunity and had to take advantage.” Many students, including Katie Banks, Hunter Garrison, and Hanna Hedgepath, are attending Winthrop University in the fall. Hanna received the Winthrop Life and Gold scholarships and will be majoring in elementary education. She says that her “participation in service learning and teacher candidate, here at Greer, have tremendously helped me decide my career path.” Austin Crenshaw, one of Greer’s brightest, was accepted into North Greenville University and was awarded the Dean’s scholarship. Not only are Greer High students paving the way for their future, but so are Bond Career Center students. Bonds student, Claudia Attaway, was presented with the opportunity of co-oping with A&E engineering right after she graduates. Also, Justin Davolas, a construction student at Bonds, has the opportunity of starting a co-op with Douglas Construction. Their achievements are excellent examples of true hard work. Lastly, Maddie White, XC and track runner here at Greer, will be attending The University of Carolina, where she will be pursuing her running career. These students are only a small part of the many that are furthering their education at colleges and universities.
GREER, SC
The 74

Parents Divided Over Return to Remote Learning

For many parents across the country, back to school 2022 is looking and feeling a lot like spring 2020 all over again. From kitchen counters and living room couches, their kids are home signing onto laptops and other devices for virtual classes as Omicron disrupted plans to open many schools nationwide — or parents kept […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

