Why Pursue a Masters in Education?

2020 and 2021 were two challenging years that impacted all of us, especially seniors. However, those hard times did not stop our ambitious seniors from following their dreams. Their hard work has paid off because many are now achieving those dreams. Countless seniors at Greer High have been accepted to schools, granted scholarships, and have been presented with many opportunities. Gavin Howard was recently accepted into Presbyterian College and received a scholarship for $20,000 a year for four years. This scholarship will greatly help him achieve his goals of becoming a pharmacist. Star athlete, Jensen Howard, was accepted into USC Union and will be attending there to help pursue his baseball career. Jensen says, “I was presented with a great opportunity and had to take advantage.” Many students, including Katie Banks, Hunter Garrison, and Hanna Hedgepath, are attending Winthrop University in the fall. Hanna received the Winthrop Life and Gold scholarships and will be majoring in elementary education. She says that her “participation in service learning and teacher candidate, here at Greer, have tremendously helped me decide my career path.” Austin Crenshaw, one of Greer’s brightest, was accepted into North Greenville University and was awarded the Dean’s scholarship. Not only are Greer High students paving the way for their future, but so are Bond Career Center students. Bonds student, Claudia Attaway, was presented with the opportunity of co-oping with A&E engineering right after she graduates. Also, Justin Davolas, a construction student at Bonds, has the opportunity of starting a co-op with Douglas Construction. Their achievements are excellent examples of true hard work. Lastly, Maddie White, XC and track runner here at Greer, will be attending The University of Carolina, where she will be pursuing her running career. These students are only a small part of the many that are furthering their education at colleges and universities.

GREER, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO