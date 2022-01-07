Credit Card Review: Capital One SavorOne

Originally Posted On: https://lanterncredit.com/credit-cards/credit-card-spending-in-us Modern-day credit cards have been around for about 70 years, distilling the convenience — and risk — of a “buy now, pay later” model into a seconds-long transaction via a card that fits in your pocket. Now, credit cards may just be a part of everyday life, but how do we actually feel about using them? How do we tend to use them? And what can we learn? To find the answers to all of these questions and more, we conducted a credit card survey of 603 people to better understand credit card use and sentiment in the U.S. Some of their answers may surprise you. We’ll start with some essential takeaways, then dive into gender and generational differences. Note: All percentages were rounded to the nearest whole number.

