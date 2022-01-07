Senior news: January 2022

Agemark Senior Living to Present Online Seminar on Assisted Living January 18. Learn more about how to speak with your loved one about assisted living by attending an online seminar hosted by Agemark Senior Living (www.agemark.com) on Tuesday, January 18. The seminar will be offered on Zoom at 7 p.m. Leticia Higares, LVN of Agemark Senior Living, will present the warning signs that your loved one needs help, will give advice on how to bring up the subject of a potential move, and will provide tips on how to start the search process for an assisted living community. To RSVP for the free event and receive the event link, call (402) 597-0700 or email info@themeriwether.com / info@countryhouse.net.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 10 DAYS AGO