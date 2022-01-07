ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Josh Hawley was Democrats' go-to ally in the battle against Big Tech. Then came Jan. 6.

By Cristiano Lima and Aaron Schaffer
SFGate
 3 days ago

When he joined Congress in 2019, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri quickly became one of the most high-profile Republican critics of Silicon Valley giants, carving out a prominent role spearheading numerous bipartisan efforts to rein in the tech industry. But since Hawley led the charge to object to President...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Democrats mourn US senator Harry Reid - and bygone era

A Who's Who of the Democratic Party mourned late senator Harry Reid on Saturday as a giant of a bygone era in Washington politics, when even bitter opponents found a way to get things done. The memorial service in Las Vegas was attended by President Joe Biden, former president Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris. Speakers recalled Reid, who died last month at the age of 82, as an American success story who rose from abject poverty in rural Nevada to become one of the longest-serving majority leaders in US Senate history. But weighing on the ceremony, held in a theater around the late senator's flag-draped coffin, was a sense that Reid represented an era in politics that starkly contrasts with the present, with Democrats and Republicans increasingly unable to cooperate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
The Independent

Hawley claims Democrats want to ‘consolidate power’ as GOP state lawmakers mount election obstruction

While Republican lawmakers in nearly every state propose restrictions on ballot access and subversive changes to election administration, GOP Senator Josh Hawley accused congressional Democrats of seeking to “consolidate” their political power through the “politics of fear” in the wake of the Capitol insurrection.Mr Hawley, relying on baseless claims of voter fraud, was the first senator to announce his objection to the certification of Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential election.During an interview with Fox News personality Tucker Carlson on 4 January, he appeared to downplay the riots that were fuelled by a spurious “stolen election” narrative.“The politics...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Sen. Josh Hawley 'Honored' as January 6 'Hero' By The Daily Show

A monument to Missouri Senator Josh Hawley has been built in a plaza in New York City as part of several dedicated to “the patriots who fought against America on January 6th and failed miserably,” courtesy of Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show. “Please don't tear them down,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Detroit News

Josh Hawley looked like a pariah immediately after Jan. 6. What a difference a year makes

Washington – There was a brief moment after the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, one year ago, when the Republican political establishment was outraged. Many directed their anger toward Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, the first senator to say he would object to certifying a state’s 2020 ballots. He was perceived by some to have encouraged the protesters and the false narrative that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 elections.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Mark Warner
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Mazie Hirono
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Chuck Grassley
Fox News

Democrats 'want a one-party state': Hawley

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., claimed Democrats "want a one-party state" on Thursday during an interview on "Fox News Primetime." Fox host Lawrence Jones began the interview highlighting a tweet from former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Marc Elias, wherein he predicted a "serious discussion" about using an arcane Civil War-era law to disqualify Republicans from running in this year's midterm elections.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Democrats#Congress#Republican#D Conn#D Hawaii#The Washington Post
Washington Post

Don’t dismiss Josh Hawley

Democrats primarily know Sen. Josh Hawley for his objection to the electoral college results on Jan. 6, but they would be wrong to dismiss the Missouri Republican for that mistake. Hawley is constructing an alternative vision of conservatism rooted in family and community that is fast gaining traction among Republicans.
CONGRESS & COURTS
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Josh Hawley and James Lankford ‘Demand’ Department of Homeland Security Stop Hiding Required Report on Visa Overstays

December 29, 2021 - U.S. Senators Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after the. Senators uncovered that DHS has not provided the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee or the public with the Fiscal Year 2020 Entry/Exit...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Google
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Hawley, who became a central figure of Jan. 6, says most protesters at Capitol were peaceful

Hawley became a central figure in the violence in the minds of many after his vote objecting to Pennsylvania's presidential count and an infamous photo circulated showing him raising a fist into the air toward Trump supporters outside the Capitol. The post Hawley, who became a central figure of Jan. 6, says most protesters at Capitol were peaceful appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Independent

One sign that a GOP blowout is coming in 2022? Democrats are running scared

On Monday morning, Democratic Rep Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced he would not seek reelection. The retirement would not usually warrant much fanfare if not for the fact that he is now the 26th Democrat in the House to announce he will not seek re-election. It signals bad news for the party.Some Democrats are leaving because they are seeking higher office, as is the the case with Reps Tim Ryan of Ohio and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, who are running for Senate. Reps Tom Suozzi of New York and Charlie Crist of Florida are running for governor in their states,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy