This article originally appeared in the December/January issue of Canadian Grocer. Throughout 2021, Canadian consumers have seen a marked increase in the cost of groceries across nearly all categories. While price increases vary by product category and across retailers, the increasing cost of a trip to the grocery store is having a noticeable effect on the way consumers shop for food. Notably, consumers are seeking private label products, are less loyal to grocery brands, and are altering purchase habits of food items such as meat where prices have increased more rapidly. Ongoing global supply chain disruptions, continued concerns about COVID-19 and environmental issues all play a role in inflation, meaning food prices will likely remain elevated well into 2022. The implications are significant for both Canadian consumers and the grocery industry at large.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO