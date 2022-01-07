ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Twitter wants to be TikTok and TikTok wants to be Twitter

By Sarah Roach
protocol.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven its massive popularity, it makes sense that social media platforms would look at TikTok for ideas. Twitter is now testing TikTok-style retweets that would let users use video reactions instead...

www.protocol.com

Black Enterprise

The Artist Behind Black Twitter’s Favorite ‘New Year, New Me’ Meme Wants Us To Let It Go

Another new year, another round of edits of the now infamous ‘Stepping Into The New Year’ illustration that has been blessing Twitter and Instagram since 2014. But British-Ghanaian graphic artist Peniel Enchill, the woman who sketched the original image, would like the world to move on, especially since many of the edits she’s scene of her original drawing are negative, she tells BuzzFeed.
INTERNET
#Social Media Platforms#Giphy
The US Sun

Why is Elmo trending on Twitter?

EVERY so often, mainstream characters from childhood go viral on social media. On January 4, 2022, the star of Sesame Street - Elmo - started trending on Twitter after an old Tonight Show clip began circulating. Why is Elmo trending on Twitter?. A video clip of Elmo from a 2015...
TV & VIDEOS
thecut.com

The Best TikToks of 2021

Move over, Spotify Wrapped. I’d argue that the most viral videos on TikTok are an even more revealing way to look back at the year. Is there anything more nostalgic than reflecting on the trends that dominated January 2021 and realizing just how far we’ve come? Remember saying, “She looks like every other bitch,” or declaring anything you do as “the feminine urge to?” What about singing, “Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, I know it ain’t, I know it ain’t the stallion,” every single time you see your friend?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

TikTok is testing Twitter-like ‘Repost’ button to share videos among friends

TikTok is testing a ‘Repost’ button that would allow users to share videos made by other users to their friends.The button, which is not available across all of TikTok yet, is found in the Share menu where users send videos via texts or social media.In some instances, the Repost button is called “Recommended”, as TikTok has not yet decided on what the trigger will be called.Unlike Twitter’s retweet function, a reposted video does not show on a user’s own TikTok feed; rather, it goes directly to friends’ For You feeds.If a video is found through the Discover page or in...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
rismedia.com

50 Best REALTOR® Hashtags for Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook

Looking To Improve Your Real Estate Social Media? It Can Be Difficult Finding The Right Content and Captions To Make It To The Top. See How These Hashtags for Your Social Media Posts Can Increase Your Digital Engagement!. No matter where you post on social media—whether it be Facebook, Twitter,...
TV & VIDEOS
pnas.org

Algorithmic amplification of politics on Twitter

Edited by David Laitin, Department of Political Science, Stanford University, Stanford, CA; received December 11, 2020; accepted October 5, 2021. Content on Twitter’s home timeline is selected and ordered by personalization algorithms. By consistently ranking certain content higher, these algorithms may amplify some messages while reducing the visibility of others. There’s been intense public and scholarly debate about the possibility that some political groups benefit more from algorithmic amplification than others. We provide quantitative evidence from a long-running, massive-scale randomized experiment on the Twitter platform that committed a randomized control group including nearly 2 million daily active accounts to a reverse-chronological content feed free of algorithmic personalization. We present two sets of findings. First, we studied tweets by elected legislators from major political parties in seven countries. Our results reveal a remarkably consistent trend: In six out of seven countries studied, the mainstream political right enjoys higher algorithmic amplification than the mainstream political left. Consistent with this overall trend, our second set of findings studying the US media landscape revealed that algorithmic amplification favors right-leaning news sources. We further looked at whether algorithms amplify far-left and far-right political groups more than moderate ones; contrary to prevailing public belief, we did not find evidence to support this hypothesis. We hope our findings will contribute to an evidence-based debate on the role personalization algorithms play in shaping political content consumption.
INTERNET
ithinkdiff.com

Twitter testing TikTok-like ‘Quote Tweet with reaction’ feature on iOS

Social network Twitter on Thursday started testing a new feature in its iOS app with a small group of users. The “Quote Tweet with reaction” feature allows users to retweet something and add their own video-based reaction. Depending on the feedback, the feature will likely expand from iOS and roll out to all Twitter users.
CELL PHONES
dexerto.com

Twitter testing TikTok-style video reply feature ‘Tweet Take’

Twitter is testing a new TikTok-style feature, ‘Tweet Take,’ which will give users the option to Quote Tweet with a video response. As one of the most popular social media apps right now, TikTok is proving to have a huge influence on other platforms, with some of its most notable features such as its vertical-scrolling video feed being adapted by apps like Instagram.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hollywoodgazette.com

Is it safe to Buy TikTok Followers?

Is it worth the risk of getting your account banned because you bought followers?. Is it even possible to get banned for that, or is that just a rumor?. These are all good questions. Let’s take a look at what happens when you purchase TikTok followers and whether there are any risks involved.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
protocol.com

Instagram is launching three home feeds, and one is chronological

Instagram will give users a few options for their home feeds, including the ability to use a chronological feed, Adam Mosseri said in a tweet on Wednesday. Mosseri said the platform is rolling out three home feeds, a couple of which Instagram mentioned last month but are officially launching within the first half of the year. One is called Home, which is the same algorithmic feed Instagram currently offers; the second is called Favorites, which offers posts from a curated list of accounts of creators, friends and family; and the third is called Following, which provides content from the accounts that users follow in chronological order.
INTERNET
The Press

TikTok user uploading video.

LAWYER CALLS ON TIKTOK TO RESTORE CONTENT MODERATOR'S JOB HALTED ON CHRISTMAS EVE. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas is a time of joy and celebration. But for a TikTok content moderator, the holiday turned into her worst nightmare: On Christmas eve, she was placed on leave after raising workplace safety concerns in a new lawsuit. On December 23, 2021, The Joseph Saveri Law Firm filed a class action complaint on behalf of Candie Frazier against Byte-Dance, Ltd., Byte-Dance Technology Co. Ltd., and TikTok, Inc. (collectively "Byte-Dance"). Within 24 hours, Ms. Frazier was abruptly and unjustly placed on leave for speaking up, with no clear path forward as to how she can regain her position.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
protocol.com

One year since Jan. 6, has anything really changed for tech?

There was a brief window when it almost looked like tech platforms were going to emerge from the 2020 U.S. election unscathed. They’d spent years nursing their wounds from 2016 and building sturdy defenses against future attacks. So when Election Day came and went without some obvious signs of foreign interference or outright civil war, tech leaders and even some in the tech press considered it a win.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

LinkedIn is testing out Clubhouse-style audio events

LinkedIn will begin rolling out livestream event features this month, starting with a beta release of an audio-only product similar to Clubhouse. The beta version of the platform will be available to creators who use LinkedIn as hosts and organizers, TechCrunch reported. Following the release of audio-only events, the company will move into testing out live video features in the spring. The platform will be launched as a free service, and won't require the use of any third-party software, including all of the tools needed within its site to run events.
INTERNET

