ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Aléna Watters on Flamenco Foreshadowing and Living Her Dream in Mrs. Doubtfire

Broadway.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAléna Watters has five Broadway credits to her name and is most recently part of the original Broadway cast of Mrs. Doubtfire, in which she is an ensemble member and flamenco dancer. Here, Watters reflects on her Broadway journey, her strange debut and more. "I started dancing when...

www.broadway.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Broadway’s ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Going on 9-Week Hiatus in Attempt to Stay Open

Mrs. Doubtfire is taking unusual measures to hopefully avoid a permanent closure amid a surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant. Producers behind the Broadway show, which opened Dec. 5 at New York City’s Stephen Sondheim Theatre, announced Sunday that the project would go on a nine-week hiatus. The break will run from Jan. 10 through March 14. “With the pervasiveness of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Mrs. Doubtfire would have to close permanently if the production didn’t take drastic, proactive measures,” a statement read, in part. “Mrs. Doubtfire has been in development for six years. We are doing everything in...
THEATER & DANCE
UPI News

Broadway's 'Mrs. Doubtfire' to close Jan. 10 through March 14

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire is going on hiatus from Jan. 10 through March 14. "The first few months of a brand new Broadway show are an extraordinarily delicate and important period of time. With the pervasiveness of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Mrs. Doubtfire would have to close permanently if the production didn't take drastic, pro-active measures," producer Kevin McCollum said in a statement Sunday.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamsen Fadal
TheDailyBeast

Broadway’s ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Goes Dark for 9 Weeks Over COVID

A new musical adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway will shut down for nine weeks following a recent surge in coronavirus cases, with a producer telling The New York Times the show would be doomed otherwise. The production will go dark beginning Jan. 10, with a current plan to reopen its doors on March 14, a response to the Omicron surge unrivaled on Broadway so far. Battling both breakthrough cases in the cast and depleted audience numbers, veteran producer Kevin McCollum said that without the hiatus, Mrs. Doubtfire would be forced to close within three weeks over a lack of funds. “My job is to protect the jobs long-term of those who are working on Mrs. Doubtfire, and this is the best way I can do that today,” he said. “I can’t just sit idly by when there’s a solution, albeit unprecedented and painful.” All 115 cast and crew members will be out of a job for that period. Mrs. Doubtfire had had just three preview performances in March 2020 when the first wave of the pandemic forced the Great White Way to shutter its doors. It officially reopened on Dec. 5, just days after the Omicron variant was first detected in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Stamford Advocate

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Announces Broadway Hiatus Until March as COVID Hurts Ticket Sales

The producers of “Mrs. Doubtfire” will suspend performances of the musical until March 14 as the show struggles to find a way to survive during a resurgence of COVID-19 that has imperiled Broadway’s tentative recovery. The show’s producers didn’t mince words when they described the financial stakes that lie at the heart of their dramatic decision to take a nine-week hiatus.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Broadway Musical#Broadway Show
Broadway.com

Hear from Heidi Blickenstaff, Lea Michele & More on The Broadway Show

Heidi Blickenstaff on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on January 9 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

Something Rotten!, [title of show], The Addams Family

Heidi Blickenstaff in "Something Rotten!," "[title of show]," "Jagged Little Pill" and "The Addams Family" (Photos: Joan Marcus, Carol Rosegg & Matthew Murph/Composite by Ryan Casey for Broadway.com) Throughout her Broadway career, Heidi Blickenstaff has played funny wives, a sea witch and even herself. On the latest episode of The...
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Sara Bareilles Set for Roundabout Theatre Company's Gala Honoring Chita Rivera

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Tony nominee Sara Bareilles is set to honor Broadway legend Chita Rivera at Roundabout Theatre Company's previously announced 2022 Paint the Town! gala. Bareilles will perform a concert created exclusively for the occasion, which will take place on March 7 at the Ziegfield Ballroom in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Broadway.com

West Side Story Star Ariana DeBose to Host Saturday Night Live

Ariana DeBose in "West Side Story" Live from New York, it's a Broadway favorite on Saturday night! West Side Story star, Tony nominee and former Broadway.com vlogger Ariana DeBose will host Saturday Night Live on January 15. DeBose is nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance as Anita in...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Big Bang Theory' Star Is Getting Oscar Buzz After His Latest Movie Role

Nearly three years after The Big Bang Theory ended, one of the show's stars is getting some Oscar buzz surrounding their latest movie role. Simon Helberg, who played aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz on Big Bang Theory, recently delivered a captivating performance as The Accompanist/Conductor, in Annette, a 2021 musical psychological drama film that also stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. The film has been garnering a lot of awards buzz, with Cotillard being nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical at the 79th Golden Globe Awards.
MOVIES
soultracks.com

Prayers going up for ailing singer and radio host Alyson Williams

(December 30, 2021) Friends all over the world are posting prayers of healing for the First Lady of Def Jam, the great Alyson Williams, who is reportedly in the hospital. The nature of her ailment is undisclosed. The 59 year old Williams has spent virtually her whole life making people...
RELIGION
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy