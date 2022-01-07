ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

This Winter, Get Ready For Higher Energy Prices In Killeen, Texas

By Trey the Choklit Jok
 3 days ago
Get ready, because it's coming. With the weather getting colder, the demand for energy will increase, which means you will shell out a little more money on your electric bill in this brand new year. According to KWTX, who spoke with Tammie Bowman who is the Manager of Public...

MIAMI, FL
B106

3 Budget Hacks to Help Killeen, Texas Make the Most of Valentine’s Day

There're few things more frustrating than being broke, especially during a holiday like Valentine's Day when there's a lot of pressure to do something romantic. However, I'm a woman who's always known how to improvise, and now I'm going to share some tricks and budget hacks with the good people of Killeen, Texas that prove you don't have to break the bank to make Valentine's Day special.
KILLEEN, TX
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin Utilities bracing for natural gas prices that could be 30-35% higher this winter

Austin Utilities is preparing for natural gas prices that may be 30-35% higher this winter. According to the US Energy Information Administration Winter Fuels Outlook, October 2021, “As we head into the winter of 2021–22, retail prices for energy are at or near multiyear highs in the United States.’ . . ‘We expect that households across the United States will spend more on energy this winter compared with the past several winters because of these higher energy prices and because we assume a slightly colder winter than last year in much of the United States. We expect that the nearly half of U.S. households that heat primarily with natural gas will spend 30% more than they spent last winter on average—50% more if the winter is 10% colder-than-average and 22% more if the winter is 10% warmer-than-average.”
AUSTIN, MN
KLTV

Energy prices going up, Central Texas utility companies say

Infusion centers in the ArkLaTex say their hands are tied due to a lack of treatment drugs to fight the COVID-19 virus. Nacogdoches upgrades park with new playground features. The park is one of a few community projects planned for 2022. 2 adults, 5 kids taken to hospital following home...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
B106

