Insights In Sound – Jett Galindo, Mastering Engineer (Episode 56)

Cover picture for the articleShe’s a prime example of someone who’s worked hard and prepared herself...

mixonline.com

Techivation T-De-Esser Pro Debuts

United Kingdom (January 5, 2022) — Techivation has expanded its family of plug-ins with the introduction of T-De-Esser Pro, a paid optional upgrade for its free T-De-Esser and T-De-Esser Plus audio cleanup plug-ins. While used to de-ess voices with an aim towards keeping audio sounding natural while it removes...
ELECTRONICS
mixonline.com

Faux Floyd Rolls with Capital Sound

London, UK (January 7, 2022)—When it comes to tribute acts, long-running The Australian Pink Floyd Show is one of the best-known, having replicated Pink Floyd’s live concert stylings for nearly 35 years, complete with lasers, projection screens and more. The act’s 28-date fall tour through the UK carried a system provided by Capital Sound, part of the Solotech UK Group.
MUSIC
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
#Mastering Engineer
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
SPY

These Easily Installed Lights Give You No Excuse for Living With a Poorly Lit Garage

In many households, the garage is now more than just the place you keep a car. Garages are a versatile space where you complete handy projects, store seasonal or sporting items, work out in a home gym and sometimes even relax or chill out with friends. That’s why the days of poorly lit garage spaces are a thing of the past. The best garage lighting is easy to install, effective and comprehensive. What to Consider Before Buying Garage Lighting Before you invest in garage lighting, it’s worth thinking about exactly what kind of light is best suited to your garage. The light (or...
HOME & GARDEN
Bellefontaine Examiner

Disney engineer shares insights with BHS pupils

Bellefontaine High School graduate Jeff Wiley recently spoke to the BHS future engineers TEAMS Club about his journey to becoming an engineer at Walt Disney World. Wiley graduated from Bellefontaine in 2001. He then earned his BSME degree at Ohio Northern University in 2007. After graduating from ONU, Jeff moved...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Family Handyman

12 Modern Table Lamps for 2022

These expert-approved table lamps will instantly upgrade your space. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. 1 / 13.
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Desperate for Answers After Alarming News About the Show Surfaces

Season 5 of 9-1-1 may not be airing new episodes until the spring, but the hit Fox series is undergoing a major change that needs immediate attention. On Monday, Deadline reported that USA Network struck a deal with Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution to air past episodes of the drama. But what does this mean exactly? Many folks have the exact same question. "So new channel? New day and time? I’m not ready for change?!?!" one person wrote on Twitter.
TV SERIES
mixonline.com

TASCAM Announces the Version 1.20 Firmware Update for the Mixcast 4 Podcast Station

Santa Fe Springs, CA – January 2022… TASCAM is pleased to announce the Version 1.20 firmware update for the Mixcast 4 Podcast Station with built-in Recorder / USB Audio Interface. As the ideal tool for podcast creation, live streaming, event production, or voiceover work, the Mixcast 4 offers a wealth of functionality for streamlined content creation. With the new upcoming V1.20 firmware update, the Mixcast 4 gains a significant boost in its feature set—resulting in dramatically enhanced audio production capability.
COMPUTERS
mixonline.com

‘Toy’ Story: Recording David Bowie’s Legendary Lost Album, Part 1

David Bowie had many personas—Ziggy Stardust, The Thin White Duke, Major Tom and others—but by the turn of the Millennium, time had thrust a new role upon him: Rock Elder Statesman. At 53, he had become an icon with a rich musical history, and despite his perpetual focus on the future, even Bowie himself began reassessing his rollercoaster career. With producer Mark Plati, engineer Pete Keppler and a killer live band in tow, he hit the studio in August 2000, aiming to re-record some of his earliest pre-fame songs.
MUSIC
mixonline.com

‘Toy’ Story – Recording David Bowie’s Lost Album, Part 3: Leaks, Rescue & Restoration

In the summer of 2000, David Bowie recorded a uniquely personal album, Toy, with producer Mark Plati and engineer Pete Keppler…and then shelved it [See Part 1 and Part 2 for more]. A two-decade journey towards its release began, complete with an album leak and later a massive effort to save the album from digital oblivion. Now, as the ‘lost’ album is finally released today as Toy:Box on the eve of what would have been Bowie’s 75th birthday, Plati and Keppler share what it took to rescue and release the collection (comments have been lightly edited for clarity and brevity).
MUSIC
mixonline.com

Austrian Audio CC8 Microphone — A Real-World Review

When I reviewed Austrian Audio’s flagship mic, the OC818, I found a team of ex-AKG engineers inspired by classic designs, presenting an exceptionally flat and neutral offering with a few modern design features. Likewise, with the company’s new CC8, I see inspiration by the venerable CK-1 capsule (from the C451), bringing to market the OCC7 capsule as part of this particularly flat and neutral, small-diaphragm, true condenser mic.
ELECTRONICS
mixonline.com

QSC Named 2021 MMR Dealer’s Choice Sound Reinforcement Line of the Year

Costa Mesa, Calif. (January 4, 2022) – QSC is proud to announce that it has been named Sound Reinforcement Line of the Year in the 29th Annual Musical Merchandise Review (MMR) Magazine Dealers’ Choice Awards. This is the third time QSC has been recognized by musical instrument retailers as the top sound reinforcement brand, which is a reflection of the company’s efforts to maintain its reputation as a trusted supplier during a period of extraordinary turbulence.
COSTA MESA, CA
mixonline.com

d&b Group Acquires UK-Based White Light

Backnang, Germany (January 5, 2022) — d&b Group has added to its d&b solutions business with the acquisition of UK-based Audio Visual, Lighting and Media (AVLM) business White Light. Founded in 1971, White Light is a production solution specialist operating in a range of markets including theatre, corporate events,...
BUSINESS
mixonline.com

PreSonus MicroStation BT — A Real-World Review

Has this ever happened to you? You’re in a session or rehearsal and you want to play a reference track from your phone. But because of varied connector types, there’s no way to plug into the interface or mixer. As a result, you must either crank your device’s tiny (and tinny) speaker or resort to what I refer to as “the people’s Bluetooth,” which entails putting the device’s speaker up to a mic.
ELECTRONICS

