Insights In Sound – Jett Galindo, Mastering Engineer (Episode 56)

David Bowie had many personas—Ziggy Stardust, The Thin White Duke, Major Tom and others—but by the turn of the Millennium, time had thrust a new role upon him: Rock Elder Statesman. At 53, he had become an icon with a rich musical history, and despite his perpetual focus on the future, even Bowie himself began reassessing his rollercoaster career. With producer Mark Plati, engineer Pete Keppler and a killer live band in tow, he hit the studio in August 2000, aiming to re-record some of his earliest pre-fame songs.
