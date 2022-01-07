ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

Fundraiser Rummage Sale

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 4 days ago

(Rummage Sale this weekend)....It is to raise funds to help the Homeless. The Rummage...

kxoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
El Centro, CA
El Centro, CA
Society
The Associated Press

Fire safety experts say planning, quick reaction key

As smoke poured through the halls a New York City high-rise on Sunday, killing 17 people in the Bronx, tenants were faced with a life-or-death decision: Should they stay put or try to escape?. Several survivors later told reporters that when they saw their hallways fill with smoke, they returned...
BRONX, NY
CBS News

COVID home tests: Americans to be reimbursed starting Saturday

Americans with private insurance will be able to ask for reimbursement for rapid COVID-19 tests beginning Saturday — but any tests purchased before January 15 will not qualify. The requirement from the Biden administration allows eight tests a month per person covered by the insurance policy. For instance, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Rummage Sale#The Brown Bag Coalition
The Associated Press

Medicare limits coverage of $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare said Tuesday it will limit coverage of a $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug whose benefits have been widely questioned, a major development in the nation’s tug-of-war over the fair value of new medicines that offer tantalizing possibilities but come with prohibitive prices. The initial determination...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy