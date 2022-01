LEGO and Nintendo have confirmed that an expansion set for the LEGO Super Mario set is now available, and the new addition is based upon Luigi’s Mansion. It is quite a big set featuring a total of 877 pieces and it is recommended for ages 8 and onwards. The set itself will set you back a bit with it priced at $79.99/£69.99. The four character pieces the set includes are Toad, King Boo, Grabbing Ghost, and Garbage Can Ghost. You can see what the set is like in the trailer released below by Nintendo.

