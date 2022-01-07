ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

San Juan County real estate summary

By Marketplace
sanjuanjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by Merri Ann Simsonson. Another record-breaking year for San Juan County! It was incredible for our sellers and those buyers that were successful in purchasing property. Not so much for many of our buyers that are sitting frustrated on the side lines. In reviewing the year-end results for...

www.sanjuanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
texasborderbusiness.com

Tax Office Substation in San Juan Closure

EDINBURG – Hidalgo County Tax Offices have made operational changes. The tax office substation in San Juan will be closed the week of January 10th, 2022. “Taxpayers may visit our remaining seven offices throughout the county during this week of office closures” said Hidalgo County Tax Assessor and Collector Pablo (Paul) Villarreal Jr. “We ask for patience since January is peak season for property tax payments which may have longer than expected wait times.”
SAN JUAN, TX
sanelijolife.com

2022 Real Estate Market in San Elijo Hills

The average home selling in San Elijo Hills is closing for 102% of the listing price in an average December market time of 35 days this is up from just 15 days in November and a low of 6 days in April 2021. The price per square foot in December...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Juan County, WA
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
Local
Washington Government
City
Roche Harbor, WA
San Juan County, WA
Government
sanjuanjournal.com

Current COVID case count in SJC is 657

Submitted by San Juan County. Since the last update on Dec. 31, there have been 127 new confirmed or probable cases in San Juan County. The current case count is now 657. LOPEZ ISLAND: There are seventeen new cases on Lopez Island since the last update. ORCAS ISLAND: There are...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Housing Prices#San Juan Island
sanjuanjournal.com

San Juan County COVID-19 case update

Submitted by San Juan County. NOTE: the situation is changing quickly and cases are increasing. This will be a long update, but please read the entire document. There are a number of critical details that it is important the community be aware of. Thank you!. Since the last update on...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Puget Sound Lowlands, San Juan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-06 02:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: East Puget Sound Lowlands; San Juan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...San Juan County, including Stuart Island, Waldron Island, Orcas Island, San Juan Island, Lopez Island, Blakely Island, and Decatur Island and East Puget Sound Lowlands from Snohomish County to Pierce County, including Arlington, Gold Bar, Duvall, Snoqualmie, Buckley, and Eatonville. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expected locally gusty east to northeast winds. A brief period of light freezing rain is possible late this evening or early Thursday morning.
KING COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for San Juan County, Western Whatcom County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 03:21:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-29 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: San Juan County; Western Whatcom County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills continued. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas and San Juan County, including Stuart Island, Waldron Island, Orcas Island, San Juan Island, Lopez Island, Blakely Island, and Decatur Island. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wind chills this cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Hypothermia is also a risk. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chill values will occur this morning.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
Skagit Breaking

Commissioner Named to State Pandemic Review Task Force

Island County, WA – PRESS RELEASE: Melanie Bacon, chair for the Island County Board of Commissioners for 2022, will represent all of Washington state’s 39 counties on a task force formed to improve the response to, and. recovery from, possible future pandemics. Bacon, whose district encompasses South and...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
sanjuanjournal.com

Request for salmon recovery project proposals

Submitted by San Juan County Lead Entity for Salmon Recovery. The San Juan County Lead Entity for Salmon Recovery is requesting salmon recovery project proposals for the Salmon Recovery Funding Board (SRFB) 2022 grant funding cycle. Private citizens, non-profit organizations, local, state, and tribal governments, and special districts are invited...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
urbnlivn.com

Mount Baker waterfront estate with shoreline access and multi-boat dock

Secluded and sophisticated, 1526 Lakeside Ave. S is a sprawling lakeside estate just south of downtown Seattle in the Mount Baker neighborhood. Nestled along 240 feet of Lake Washington frontage, the home’s four bedrooms and five bathrooms are spread across one level and 6,900 square feet. Beyond its light-filled interior spaces, floor-to-ceiling windows and renovated kitchen, the property provides a rare opportunity to own an in-town legacy waterfront retreat.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Local builder named as president of the Building Industry Association of Washington

OLYMPIA…The Building Industry Association of Washington welcomed its 2022 president and senior officers into leadership this week. The Association’s new leaders represent residential homebuilders and remodelers as well as others in the building industry from across the state, including King, Snohomish, Skagit, Island, Yakima and Clark counties. President...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy