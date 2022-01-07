San Juan County real estate summary

Effective: 2022-01-05 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-06 02:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: East Puget Sound Lowlands; San Juan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...San Juan County, including Stuart Island, Waldron Island, Orcas Island, San Juan Island, Lopez Island, Blakely Island, and Decatur Island and East Puget Sound Lowlands from Snohomish County to Pierce County, including Arlington, Gold Bar, Duvall, Snoqualmie, Buckley, and Eatonville. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expected locally gusty east to northeast winds. A brief period of light freezing rain is possible late this evening or early Thursday morning.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO