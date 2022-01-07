ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Shortens Time to Booster After Moderna Vaccine to Five Months

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
Digital Courier
Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY, Jan. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Citing the rapid spread of the omicron variant and the need for protection against it, U.S. federal health officials...

SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
