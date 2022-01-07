ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 18 Preview: Playoffs On the Line in Finale

It's all on the line for the Indianapolis Colts this weekend as a playoff spot is within their reach if they are to defeat the host Jacksonville Jaguars.

Not since 2014 have the Colts (9-7) beat the Jags (2-14) on the road, though, so it's not such a "gimme." The Colts may be considered a contender while the Jaguars are looked down on by much of the rest of the league, but it was just a one-score game when the Colts won this matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium back in Week 10.

Here is everything you need to know about this Sunday’s battle.

Broadcast Information

  • Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 9, at 1:00pm ET
  • Where: Jacksonville, Fla.; TIAA Bank Field
  • Television: CBS — Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color), AJ Ross (sideline)
  • Stream: FuboTV
  • To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
  • Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | ESPN Radio — Marc Kestecher (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (color), Jeff Darlington (sideline)
  • On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

All-Time Series

  • Colts lead, 26-15. The Colts have won the last two matchups dating back to the 2020-21 season.
  • Last game: Week 10 of 2021; Colts won, 23-17.

Coaching Staff

  • Colts: head coach Frank Reich; offensive coordinator Marcus Brady; defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus; special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone
  • Jaguars: head coach/offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell; defensive coordinator Joe Cullen; special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen

Injury Report

Colts

  • QUESTIONABLE — DE DeForest Buckner (knee)
  • OUT — CB Xavier Rhodes (hamstring)
  • Reserve/COVID-19 — S Andrew Sendejo

Jaguars

  • OUT — TE James O'Shaughnessy (hip)
  • Reserve/COVID-19 — QB C.J. Beathard, ED K'Lavon Chaisson, S Rudy Ford, OL Brandon Linder, ED Lerentee McCray, OL Will Richardson Jr., OL Cam Robinson, P J.K. Scott, S Andrew Wingard

Storylines/Things to Watch

  • Taking Care of Business: The Colts needed a win in order to make the postseason last week at home against the Las Vegas Raiders but couldn't pull it out. It's the same scenario this week against a much weaker opponent. The Colts have also done a good job of putting away inferior teams this season, so if they don't play down to their competition and claim a playoff spot in the process then they'll show some confidence that they're ready.
  • Find Offensive Steadiness: The Colts' passing game has been a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde show in the second half of the season. Through the first nine weeks, quarterback Carson Wentz had a passer rating of 100.0 or greater in six games. In the seven games since, he's reached the mark just twice, and he's had games below 200 passing yards five times. The Colts' run game features the NFL's best running back in Jonathan Taylor and is far from a problem. However, the offense has become one-dimensional due to Wentz's erratic, unpredictable play. If the Colts are to make the playoffs, then a solid passing performance against Jacksonville could give them a little momentum in that department.

Intriguing Matchups

  • Colts LT Eric Fisher vs. Jaguars ED Josh Allen: Fisher is back at left tackle for the Colts this week after missing Week 17 with various injuries, and he gets the tough task of facing off with Allen. Fisher ranks 44th among qualifying NFL offensive tackles in pass protection according to Pro Football Focus while Allen has the type of athleticism that is rarely seen for a man his size. Allen had a few quarterback hits back in the Week 10 matchup while Fisher allowed a few of his own pressures.
  • Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Jaguars CB Shaquill Griffin: Pittman has had a great season, becoming the first Colts player to reach 1,000 receiving yards since 2018. With one more game during the regular season to add to his tally, he'll have a quality cornerback attempting to smother him in Griffin.

Projected Weather

Referee Assignment

Betting Line

  • Favorite: Colts (-15.0)
  • Over/Under: 44.0

2021 Season Leaders

Colts

  • Passing: QB Carson Wentz (3,378 yards)
  • Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor (1,734 yards)
  • Receiving: WR Michael Pittman Jr. (1,018 yards)
  • Touchdowns: RB Jonathan Taylor (20)
  • Tackles: LB Bobby Okereke (128)
  • Sacks: DT DeForest Buckner (7.0)
  • Interceptions: LB Darius Leonard, CB Kenny Moore II (4)

Jaguars

  • Passing: QB Trevor Lawrence (3,418 yards)
  • Rushing: RB James Robinson (767 yards)
  • Receiving: WR Marvin Jones Jr. (744 yards)
  • Touchdowns: RB James Robinson (8)
  • Tackles: LB Myles Jack (103)
  • Sacks: ED Josh Allen (5.5)
  • Interceptions: CB Tyson Campbell (2)

Comparing 2021 Team Stats

Colts

  • Total offense: 15th (354.3 YPG)
  • Scoring: 7th (27.5 PPG)
  • Passing offense: 23rd (201.4 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed: Tied-2nd (26)
  • Rushing offense: 2nd (152.9 YPG)
  • Third down offense: 12th (41.4%)
  • Red zone offense: 20th (57.4%)
  • Total defense: 17th (344.8 YPG)
  • Scoring defense: 12th (21.2 PPG)
  • Passing defense: 18th (235.2 YPG)
  • Sacks: Tied-22nd (32)
  • Rushing defense: 12th (109.6 YPG)
  • Third down defense: 18th (40.0%)
  • Red zone defense: 29th (66.7%)
  • Turnover differential: Tied-1st (+16)

Jaguars

  • Total offense: 27th (304.6 YPG)
  • Scoring: 32nd (14.2 PPG)
  • Passing offense: 24th (201.2 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed: 12th (31)
  • Rushing offense: 23rd (103.4 YPG)
  • Third down offense: 29th (35.0%)
  • Red zone offense: 26th (52.9%)
  • Total defense: 22nd (360.6 YPG)
  • Scoring defense: 31st (27.9 PPG)
  • Passing defense: 16th (233.5 YPG)
  • Sacks: Tied-30th (26)
  • Rushing defense: 25th (127.1 YPG)
  • Third down defense: 26th (43.5%)
  • Red zone defense: 24th (63.8%)
  • Turnover differential: 32nd (-22)

Notes

Taylor is slated to become just the fourth player in franchise history to win the NFL rushing title (Edgerrin James in 1999 and 2000; Eric Dickerson in 1988; Alan Ameche in 1955). Taylor needs 97 rushing yards to reach 3,000 for his career, becoming just the seventh player in NFL history to reach the mark in their first two seasons. He needs 64 yards from scrimmage to pass James (2,139 in 1999) for the third-most in a single season in franchise history, and 152 yards from scrimmage to pass Marshall Faulk (2,227 in 1998) for the second-most. Taylor needs 228 yards from scrimmage to pass James (2,303 in 2000) for the most. Taylor needs one touchdown to pass Lenny Moore (20 in 1964) for the most total touchdowns in a single season in franchise history. Taylor needs four touchdowns to pass James (35) for the most touchdowns by a Colt in their first two seasons and to also pass James for the most touchdowns by an NFL player before turning 23 years old. Taylor needs one 100-yard rushing game to pass James (10 in 1999) for the most such games in a single season in franchise history. Taylor would also tie Faulk (14) for the fourth-most such games in franchise history. Taylor needs one game with 100-plus rushing yards and at least one rushing touchdown to tie Jamal Anderson (1998) for the third-most such games (10) in a single season in NFL history. Taylor would also become just the fourth player in NFL history to have 10 such games in a single season.

  • Colts running back Nyheim Hines needs three receptions to pass James (210) for the sixth-most receptions by a Colts player in their first four seasons and to tie Faulk (211) for the fifth-most. Needs one receiving touchdown to tie Albert Bentley and Curtis Dickey (eight) for the 10th-most receiving touchdowns by a running back in franchise history.
  • Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton needs three receptions to pass Raymond Berry (631) for the third-most receptions in franchise history.
  • Colts tight end Jack Doyle needs six receptions to reach 300 for his career, joining Dallas Clark (427) and John Mackey (320) as just the third tight end in franchise history to reach the mark.
  • Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II needs nine tackles to reach 100 for the season, which would make him the first cornerback and just the third defensive back in franchise history to reach the mark in a single season.
  • Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez needs one game with a 50.0-plus-yard punting average to pass Chris Gardocki and David Lee (nine) for the fourth-most such games in franchise history.
  • Colts safety George Odum needs one special teams tackle to pass Darrell Reid and Ratcliff Thomas (45) and tie Robert Mathis (46) for the fourth-most in franchise history. Odum also needs two special teams tackles to pass Mathis (46) and tie Marcus Pollard (47) for the third-most in franchise history.
  • The Colts made the following transactions this week: Activated long snapper Luke Rhodes from Reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed safety Andrew Sendejo on Reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived linebacker Malik Jefferson. Signed offensive tackle Shon Coleman to practice squad. Restored quarterback James Morgan and tight end Eli Wolf to practice squad from Practice Squad/COVID-19 list. Released long snapper Kyle Nelson from practice squad.

Catch Before The Game

Have thoughts on this week's game? Drop them below in the comment section!

