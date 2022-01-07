ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

us Treasury broadens COVID relief uses for states, localities

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (AP)- President Joe Biden’s administration is giving state and local governments greater flexibility in spending $350 billion in federal COVID-19...

NBC Bay Area

Federal Rental Aid Program Undergoes Change to Meet Shifting Demand

A record amount of federal rental assistance was put into the pockets of struggling renters by state and local governments in November, as the Biden administration initiates changes aimed at providing more funds to areas with high demand. The Treasury Department said Friday that $2.9 billion was distributed to 665,000...
HOUSE RENT
Daily Mail

Biden will use $4.5billion in COVID relief funds to help low-income Americans pay their heating bills for the second pandemic of the winter with prices set to soar

The Biden administration is distributing an additional $4.5 billion in funds to help low-income Americans cover heating costs during a second pandemic winter, with cold-weather states receiving the largest share, according to a state-by-state breakdown released Friday. The funding boost - part of last year´s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Joe Biden
alreporter.com

U.S. Treasury issues final rule on use of COVID aid

The U.S. Treasury on Thursday issued a final rule regarding how states can spend federal COVID aid, but seemed to leave open the possibility that Alabama lawmakers’ controversial plans to spend $400 million of it on new prisons may proceed. The department in its final rule said new prison...
ALABAMA STATE
chronicle99.com

2022 Stimulus Check And Other Federal News: What You Need To Know

It is January 2022. The year 2021 is over. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, is not. Many such citizens of the United States of America, especially those who have felt the economic impact of the pandemic, might be wondering if the relief programs and stimulus payments provided last year will still be in effect this year.
EDUCATION
#Covid#Localities#Ap
apr.org

State says COVID-19 relief dollars okay for prison construction

Alabama officials say federal rules do not appear to block Alabama's plan to use pandemic relief funds to build prisons. The Treasury Department in final rules wrote that construction of new correctional facilities is not an allowed use if built as a response to an increase in rate of crime. The Legislative Services' Agency fiscal division said it did not see the rule impacting Alabama's prison plan. The agency says Alabama is using a segment of funds intended to replace lost revenue. The rules allow states to use that money on government services. The idea of using COVID relief dollars this way is considered, by critics, to be controversial. Nearly two dozen organizations have sent a letter questioning the plan. The groups asked the U.S. House Financial Services Committee to investigate the plan to use $400 million dollars in pandemic relief funds to build two super-sized prisons. The American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, The Sentencing Project and others signed on to a letter arguing that it is improper use of the relief dollars. They asked U.S. House Financial Service Chairwoman Maxine Waters to hold hearings on the matter. The APR news team’s six month investigation of the Alabama prison system was honored with a national Sigma Delta Chi award from the Society of Professional Journalists. Click below to listen again.
ALABAMA STATE
bondbuyer.com

Treasury issues final guidance on COVID relief funds barring tax cuts

The Department of the Treasury has issued its final ruling on its State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, leaving the controversial tax cut ban mandate virtually untouched as it hopes to restrict the use of stimulus funds to offset tax cuts. “Congress specified two types of ineligible uses of funds:...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Crain's Chicago Business

Treasury rules against cities using pandemic aid to pay debt

(Bloomberg) — The U.S. Treasury Department stuck by its rule that states and cities can’t use pandemic relief aid to pay down debt. On Thursday, the Treasury released its final rule detailing how municipalities can use some $350 billion of aid from the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan. The rule bars governments from using the funds to pay debt service, one of several restrictions that the Treasury has put on the money.
PUBLIC HEALTH
