Billy Joel Postpones MSG Show for Second Time Over ‘Unfortunate COVID-Related Circumstances’

By Samantha Whidden
 3 days ago
Music legend Billy Joel announced this week that he is officially postponing his MSG show for the second time over unfortunate COVID-19 related circumstances. The show was originally set to take place on January 14th. According to a statement on his website, Billy Joel has rescheduled the show for...

