Billy Joel Postpones MSG Show for Second Time Over ‘Unfortunate COVID-Related Circumstances’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Billy Joel is postponing his upcoming concert at Madison Square Garden due to COVID concerns. The Jan. 14 show has been rescheduled to Aug. 24. “Nothing is more important to me than the safety and well-being of my band, crew, and the fans; so due to unfortunate COVID-related circumstances, we made the decision to reschedule the January 14th concert at MSG.” – Billy JoelMore info: https://t.co/SxwUzj99EF pic.twitter.com/VYHKly5kny — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) January 5, 2022 Joel posted on social media, “Nothing is more important to me than the safety and well-being of my band, crew, and the fans; so due to unfortunate COVID-related circumstances, we made the decision to reschedule the January 14th concert at MSG.” CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC Complete COVID Vaccine Coverage Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code Find NYC Testing Site Near You Check NYC Testing Wait Times CDC’s COVID Vaccine FAQ CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO