Tampa, FL

First Look at Florida’s Largest Winter Home Show

By Rachel Pitts
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a look inside Florida’s Largest Winter Home Show! Doors open at 11a Saturday, January 8th and Sunday, January 9th with seminars, exhibits and demos are happening through the weekend at the Florida State Fairgrounds in...

blackchronicle.com

Nail Salon Pays $1.75M To Florida Woman Who Lost Leg After Pedicure

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman whose leg had to be amputated because of an infection after a pedicure has reached a $1.75 million settlement with the nail salon, her attorney said. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. An employee...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Florida man finds 'pot of gold'

LAKELAND, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Lakeland struck gold when his “Gold Rush” scratch-off ticket turned out to be a million dollar winner. Dean Mills, 46, purchased the winning ticket from Publix at 2040 Shepherd Road in Mulberry. Mills will receive the winnings in a one-time,...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

2 Central Florida restaurants shut down over live roaches, rodent droppings

Two Central Florida restaurants received emergency orders to shut down in the week of Dec. 26-Jan. 1, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Orange County The Juicy Crab at 296 E Michigan St. in Orlando shut down on Dec. 28. Inspectors found six violations, one of which was a high priority for 20 live roaches found in an electrical box on top of ...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Family's trip to Florida becomes travel nightmare

A family visiting Orlando had their flight canceled twice, so they decided to rent a car and drive back home. To make matters worse, they found themselves caught on Interstate 95 in a snowstorm traffic jam.
ORLANDO, FL
myq105.com

Did It Really Snow in Florida Last Night?

Waking up this morning, it was quite a change for Tampa Bay. After day after day with the air conditioners putting in some overtime in the middle of winter, we had to hunt down a light jacket this morning. Temperatures in the Tampa area dipped into the 40s… not cold enough for snow.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

The world has discovered west central Florida

Five of the nation's 25 highest growth cities are in Tampa Bay or west central Florida, according to transactional data compiled for the annual U-Haul Growth Index.North Port, Fort Myers-North Fort Myers, Sarasota-Bradenton, Brandon-Riverview and Ocala all made the list, calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul's entering a city versus leaving that city in a calendar year.Kissimmee-St. Cloud, 30 miles south of Orlando, netted more movers than any market in America.The big picture: Florida had the second-most inbound moves behind Texas, up 27% year-over-year.Departures increased 24% from 2020 as overall moving traffic surged.Why it matters: While it only accounts for do-it-yourself movers in U-Haul trucks, the data shows yet again that Florida's Gulf Coast remains one of the most competitive growth markets in the country.
RIVERVIEW, FL
cltampa.com

It snowed in Florida this morning

While it may be a brisk 63 degrees here in Tampa, it's quite a bit colder up in the frigid tundra we call the Panhandle. This morning, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office tweeted a video of a cold white substance the northerners refer to as snow. "Well how’s this for...
FLORIDA STATE
Rob Adams

4 Coolest Beaches in Florida

When it comes to beautiful white-sand beaches and amazing turquoise water, Florida is definitely one of the best places in America. What makes it even better is the fact that it's truly a great choice for pretty much anybody. For those who are looking to have some fun with their friends, there are plenty of clubs and restaurants that can entertain them. For those who are looking to relax and enjoy some quality time with their families, there are plenty of secluded beaches. So it's easy to say why most people consider to be Florida one of the best holiday destinations in the US.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Free at-home COVID-19 test kits: Where to get one in Central Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County medical facility will be giving out free at-home COVID-19 test kits on Tuesday as cases surge across Central Florida. Family Health Source will give away free QuickVue home COVID-19 testing kits at two drive-thru locations from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m (or until supplies last):
FLORIDA STATE
Grant Piper News

Four New Theme Park Attractions Coming to Florida In 2022

The ongoing pandemic stifled a lot of plans and rescheduled hundreds of events. No industry was spared, including the theme park industry. A host of new attractions and grand openings were delayed during the pandemic but are now starting to come to fruition. There are four brand new attractions coming to Florida theme parks in 2022. Each attraction is unique and offers something for everyone.
FLORIDA STATE
Rob Adams

3 Most Beautiful Beaches in Florida

Without a doubt, when it comes to some of the best beaches in the US, Florida is at the top of the list. Not only does it have some of the cleanest and most beautiful beaches, but the state of Florida is also one of the best holiday destinations in America. Whether you are traveling with your kids, your friends or even on your own, you'll definitely find a place suitable for your needs.
FLORIDA STATE
Rob Adams

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida You Must Try

There is a saying that goes around and sounds something like this: if you don't like steak, it means you have never had the chance to try a really good one. And we agree with that. Even though in some places it can be hard to find a good steak, that is definitely not the case for Florida, which is actually famous for serving some of the best steak in the US. Pair that with some of the best beaches in the country and super fun theme parks, and you've got yourself the perfect holiday destination. If you don't believe us, just drive (or fly) to Florida to see for yourself.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

