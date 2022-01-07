Car Buying Experiences For Women

I love a good prank, especially when they are as unsuspecting, and whole-hearted as this one. I first saw this video on TikTok, and it has sense gone viral, even being featured on, “The Today Show.” In the prank video, you see wives (clearly in on the joke), making their husbands wear a specific shirt to a family gathering. As each brother enters, they start to realize that they are all wearing the same shirt. At first, they think it happens to be a coincidence, but one by one as another brother enters the room, it become evident that this was all set up in advance.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 HOURS AGO