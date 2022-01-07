Car Buying Experiences For Women

New car sales were down more than 13% as of November 2021. Before the pandemic car dealerships could treat women however they felt. You could complain, but they could care less. It’s so bad that some of these cigar smoking, beer belly men would disrespect women so bad, that ladies would...
Dangerous products often come with warnings on them. Cigarettes, for example, come in packs plastered with labels telling you how bad for you it is to smoke them. We know burning fossil fuels is hurting us — it causes pollution that clouds the air, has adverse effects on our health, and is destroying the planet by spewing warming-causing emissions. So isn’t it about time gasoline and the products that use it come with a warning label?
Starting Saturday, you may not have to pay out of pocket for at-home COVID-19 tests. I bought a few at-home test in the Fall, so I could take them before vacations. The ease, and accessibility of them was amazing, that I didn’t even mind paying for them. recently, thanks to the surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19 though, not only have the prices of at-home COVID tests gone up, but there are also extremely hard to find.
Consider starting off the new year with a new healthy dating habit: “dry dating,” the act of ditching drinking on dates and being sober-minded. Dating app Bumble has even reported it as a new trend for 2022. According to Bumble, 54% of single people are being more mindful...
As Omicron surges, most pregnant people remain unvaccinated, often due to mixed messaging. COVID-19 in pregnancy is linked to a higher risk of hospitalization, complications, and death. Insider talked to unvaccinated pregnant women who got the illness about their decisions and experiences.
Online vintage and resale furniture retailer Chairish is adding hundreds of thousands of European pieces to its inventory this year, building on the company’s acquisition last year of Pamono, a European luxury vintage marketplace. The marketplace offers items sourced from 2,000 high galleries, shops, editors, artisans, and designers throughout Europe, with an average of 4,000 new arrivals weekly.
As the trend of resale furnishings continues to grow, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, Chairish has seen its business grow substantially—39 percent year-over-year growth in 2020 and 54 percent year-over-year in 2021 with the acquisition of Pamono.
Part of that growth is...
What are your goals for the new year? If giving back to our planet is on your list, you will want to check out these 10 ways to have an eco-friendly lifestyle. The most significant resolution to stick to this year is to do more for the environment. The Cop26 conference back in November reminded the world of the major challenges we face today. But have no fear! There are small steps we can take every day to make a difference.
Please donate gently used coats, scarfs, gloves and hats you can donate? You will be participating in a Global Day of Service in the Charlotte, North Carolina area. Several local Zeta Chapter’s are partnering with Leah’s Hopes and Dreams non-profit to feed over 200 homeless individuals on a local level. Helping the most vulnerable population makes sense because homelessness starts local and spreads globally. When homelessness happens people feel trapped and alone, but we must treat them with dignity.
The American Red Cross is facing what they are referring to as a national blood crisis. This equates to the worst blood shortage in more than 10 years. The need for blood is there as we are still dealing with the pandemic combined with the typical need for blood. This shortage is posing a concerning risk to patient care. Without an adequate blood supply, doctors are forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who has to wait.
Travel Pulse says January is considered “wave season” in the travel industry. It gets its name because, in January, travel agents tend to get a new wave of clients. One reason is that ringing in the new year means people start getting excited about planning out their traveling for the year. Vice President of Northcutt Travel Agency Jordan Bradshaw told Travel Pulse that’s why it’s better to start planning your travel as early in January as possible.
According to the experts talking with the website Eat This, Not That, the way you drink alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages could affect how quickly your brain ages. When it comes to drinking alcohol, drinking just to get intoxicated is the biggest way your drinking habits can affect your brain. Physician...
Ladies, let’s be aware of our surroundings when walking alone, and in the comfort of our home. Brave Step is a non-profit organization offering an unarmed self defense workshop for females only on January 22nd. The non-profit helps survivors and loved ones seeking quality trauma care relating to sexual abuse. Brave Step was founded in 2014 by Crystal Emerick and since then the organization has innovative ways of having conversations about a hard topic to speak about in public.
I love a good prank, especially when they are as unsuspecting, and whole-hearted as this one. I first saw this video on TikTok, and it has sense gone viral, even being featured on, “The Today Show.” In the prank video, you see wives (clearly in on the joke), making their husbands wear a specific shirt to a family gathering. As each brother enters, they start to realize that they are all wearing the same shirt. At first, they think it happens to be a coincidence, but one by one as another brother enters the room, it become evident that this was all set up in advance.
Walmart just cut its paid leave policy for workers who test positive for Covid-19 amid the surge of cases across the U.S. We are so surprised by the timing of this policy change!. The country’s largest employer halved paid leave for Covid-positive workers from two weeks to one in a...
People love food and wherever you go in the world, that’s one of the topics that you can easily talk to anyone about regardless of your cultural differences. Here in the United States, we’ve had a very old saying for a long time, which is the best thing since sliced bread.
You need furniture, and we’re here to show you the best. Check out our favorite online stores for the stuff below! If you don’t see something you like here, check back in the future as we’ll be updating this piece periodically with our new discoveries and faves. Modern Furniture OnlineMFO specializes in “clean, sleek design” for the modern customer who likes a contemporary feel, moderate prices, and excellent customer service including free white glove delivery for buyers in NYC, New Jersey, and Philadelphia on orders over $999. Standouts we noticed include the Turin Platform Bed pictured above that features built-in...
The 2021 chip shortage made for mostly underwhelming sales events during the 2021 car-buying season, although there were certainly plenty of deals to be had for buyers who were willing to dig a little...
Comments / 0