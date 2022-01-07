Storm cleanup underway in New Jersey after snow blankets region

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden in recent days has singled out the protection of voting rights in the U.S. as a top priority for action, and he’s heading to Georgia with the vice president to help cement that point. But some civil rights activists, uninterested in another speech, don’t want to hear it.
NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators sought answers Monday for why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and killing 17 people, including eight children, in the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades.
High-stakes talks between the U.S. and Russia failed to yield a breakthrough Monday as the Biden administration tries to ward off an invasion of Ukraine. Washington rejected demands from Moscow that NATO cease expansion and that Ukraine not be allowed to join the alliance. “We will not allow anyone to...
(CNN) — Chicago teachers will return to work Tuesday following a breakthrough in union negotiations with the city over Covid-19 mitigation measures -- a standoff that has kept students out of the classroom since Wednesday. The confrontation began last Tuesday when the Chicago Teachers Union voted to begin teaching...
The Biden administration will begin requiring private health providers to pay for at-home rapid tests for Covid-19 this weekend, officials said Monday. The shift, set to take effect Jan. 15, comes as the omicron variant continues surging across the country and the administration tries to boost access to the hard-to-find tests.
Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel. “Mr. Jordan has previously said that he would cooperate with the committee’s...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted last year of killing his best friend, has died. He was 78. Durst died of...
Tennis star Novak Djokovic said Monday he plans to stay in Australia to "try to compete" in the Australian Open after winning an appeal against a decision to cancel his visa over his Covid-19 vaccination status. In a ruling early Monday, Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly ordered that Djokovic...
WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. State Department on Monday advised against travel to neighboring Canada because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High"...
