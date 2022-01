WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Millions of people across the country are still struggling with the ongoing threat of the pandemic, many of whom are student loan borrowers. Last week, President Joe Biden extended the date where the repayments would begin from Feb 1 to May 1, 2022. The announcement served as an early Christmas gift for student loan borrowers like Julius Smith. Between his undergrad and post-graduate schooling, he’s still figuring out how to take care of $20,000 to $30,000 worth of loans.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 14 DAYS AGO