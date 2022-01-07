Need To Know: Is Doja Cat on vacation with French Montana?

Doja Cat and French Montana have romance rumors flying!

While soaking up the sun, French shared a video of him and the “Kiss Me More” rapper hanging out with friends at the Atlantis Bahamas waterslide.

With buzz circulating about Doja and Montana dating, this video had fans going wild. The Planet Her artist looked stunning in her black bikini while she and French waited for Adam Zia , the “Stuck in The Jungle” rapper’s friend and lawyer, to head down the massive water slide.

Along with her simple but chic swimsuit, Doja also wore a large floppy sunhat. The They Got Amnesia rapper wore a black tank top and colorful swim trunks. The duo looked amazing while enjoying their time at the famed Bahamian resort.

Rumors about a romance between Doja and French first started brewing when the duo was spotted partying on a yacht together in October 2020.

Doja attempted to shutdown rumors around the time when she and French were releasing a track together. She Tweeted, “Me and French got a song coming out. F***in relax.”

