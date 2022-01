On November 15, President Biden signed H.R. 3684, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), into law. A complete overview of the winding road this bill took before becoming Public Law No: 117-58 can be found at https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/3684/all-actions. There are many good things IIJA will accomplish for everyday Americans. An informal straw poll of our family over the holidays revealed that the number one benefit perceived by them is the increased availability of broadband. And same family members said they did not really know enough about the contents of the bill, despite being well informed news readers. We thought a positive way to end 2021 would be to look at some of the substantial details of this congressional accomplishment.

