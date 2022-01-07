ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guild Wars 2 Will Start the Third WvW Restructuring Beta Event Next Week

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that we're in 2022, Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons is coming out in just a matter of weeks. ArenaNet has set the next beta test event for the WvW Restructuring. This upcoming beta is the third event to be held after the first was cut short, and the second...

The Stream Team: Going for Guild Wars 2 Wintersday achievements

The Christmas event that Massively OP’s MJ is the least competent in would likely be GW2’s Wintersday. But that doesn’t mean she won’t try! (Just watch all the previous years of falling on that snowy jumping puzzle!) In fact, now that she’s started paying attention to the achievements, she has an urge to complete as many as she can. Tune in live at 8:00 p.m. to see what MJ can cross off her achievement list.
Earn Double Stuff For Your Guild In Neverwinter’s Strongholds Week Event

It’s time to focus on guilds in Neverwinter or, more specifically, it’s time to focus on earning stuff for your guild during Neverwinter’s upcoming Strongholds Week. The event begins on December 30 at 7:30 am PT and runs through January 6. During this time, players can earn twice the normal amount of stronghold shards, guild marks, and influence. And, as an added bonus, Stronghold vendors are offering a 20% discount for any item paid for in guild marks.
Guild Wars 2’s senior narrative director leaves ArenaNet to work for Bungie

This shouldn’t be a particularly alarming bit of news for Guild Wars 2 fans, but the movement of one of the game’s major narrative team members is still something to report on regardless: Tom Abernathy, the senior narrative director for the MMORPG, is leaving ArenaNet in pursuit of other work. According to Abernathy’s Twitter profile and LinkedIn page, he will now take up the seat of senior narrative lead at Bungie.
Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons: Release date, new trait lines, Cantha map

The Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons expansion is set to add another chapter to Tyria’s history books, so here’s everything you need to know: from release date to trailers, new class trait lines and more. Despite first hitting our screens in 2012, Arenanet’s Guild Wars 2 continues...
First Update of 2022 Coming Next Week to Final Fantasy XI

After the New Year's letter from Final Fantasy XI producer Akihiko Matsui promised more news to come soon, now we know the details of the first update of 2022. The update will happen on January 11th. The actual 20th anniversary is not until May, so most of the real celebrating...
Konami Announces Castlevania 35th Anniversary NFTs, Auction Starts Next Week

The Castlevania series is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion, Konami is rolling out new Castlevania-themed NFTs. The "Konami Memorial NFT" program, as it's called, begins with an auction starting on January 12. There are 14 items up for sale, including pixel art showing off...
Apex Legends Dark Depths Event Debuts New Arena Map Next Week

The Apex Legends Dark Depths Event has been revealed, launching the new Arenas map "Habitat" and a boatload of new cosmetics early next week. Apex Legends is a little more than halfway done with Season 11, the latest season of the Battle Royale game which introduced the new Legend Ash. Although Season 11 had a bit of a rough start, it's since stabilized (more or less) and ran LTEs such as the pirate-themed Raiders Collection Event late last year. Now, a new event featuring shiny new aquatic-themed cosmetics and a brand-new Arenas map is here — get ready to go into the Dark Depths!
Final Fantasy XIV's 6.05 Patch Brings New Savage Raid, Armor And More

Patch 6.05 of Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker dropped this morning, bringing with it the new savage raid dungeon, Pandæmonium: Asphodelos to the MMO, as well as new armor, housing furnishings and more. The centerpiece of Patch 6.05 is the new savage Pandæmonium raid. Players can jump into the savage...
Mortal Online 2 Awarded Epic MegaGrant to Support Next Phase, Including Transition to Unreal Engine 5

Star Vault has been given an Epic MegaGrant by Epic Games, which will provide funding for Mortal Online 2 in its next phase as well as a transition over to Unreal Engine 5. With launch set for later this month, Mortal Online 2 is well on its way to being finished, so the grant comes at a time when things will start to transition to post-launch updates and the live service. While that is needed, the transition over to Unreal Engine 5 is also significant, and something we’ve seen announced more in the MMORPG space of late. In a release announcing the Mortal Online 2 grant and partnership, Star Vault CEO Henrik Nyström said, "Our collaboration with Epic Games is of great importance to provide the best possible experience for our players in Mortal Online 2 and take the MMORPG genre to the next level"
Fractured Online Previews its Three Races, Designed to Make MMO Race Choice Mean Something Again

When it comes to choosing your race in an MMORPG, Fractured Online wants to shake things up a little and make the choice deeply meaningful, instead of what can sometimes be more of what you look like, wear, and areas you start in. The Dynamight Studios team has released a look at the game’s three races, who they are, and what choosing each one really means.
Proud MMORPG.com member since March 2004! Make PvE GREAT Again!

I really enjoyed the early game combat mechanics. I don't like how typical themepark raid centric the end game looks. I also thought the monetization was really stinky whenI played it, but I guess they've done a bit of work on that. I'll probably give it a spin again at some point down the road unless my trusted sources tell me otherwise.
The Elder Scrolls Online Is Teasing Its Next Big Announcement

Another year, another Elder Scrolls Online year-long story. Earlier today the official Twitter account of ESO tweeted out a teaser, promising more info tomorrow on exactly what the team has planned next for the MMO series. The teaser itself is nothing spectacular, though it definitely looks and feels different than...
Developer WEMADE Announces Legend of Ymir - A European Fantasy Game Mirroring Legend of MIR

WEMADE, a Korean development studio behind the MIR series of games, has announced a new title called Legend of Ymir. In the tech demo announcement released by WEMADE Global, the Producer of Legend of Ymir explains that the upcoming title will adhere to the story of Legend of MIR, but will utilize Unreal Engine 5 as their first foray into a next-generation MMORPG.
Indie MMO Spotlight: 2022 Roadmaps, Launch Dates, And Announcement Announcements

January can be a slow month for the gaming industry. That doesn’t seem to be the case with indie MMO development, though. We’re only a week into the new year and we’ve already had our first indie MMO release with a second coming before month’s end. With so much activity, there is a lot to cover, so let’s get started with this week’s Indie MMO Spotlight.
