Guild Wars 2 Will Start the Third WvW Restructuring Beta Event Next Week

Star Vault has been given an Epic MegaGrant by Epic Games, which will provide funding for Mortal Online 2 in its next phase as well as a transition over to Unreal Engine 5. With launch set for later this month, Mortal Online 2 is well on its way to being finished, so the grant comes at a time when things will start to transition to post-launch updates and the live service. While that is needed, the transition over to Unreal Engine 5 is also significant, and something we’ve seen announced more in the MMORPG space of late. In a release announcing the Mortal Online 2 grant and partnership, Star Vault CEO Henrik Nyström said, "Our collaboration with Epic Games is of great importance to provide the best possible experience for our players in Mortal Online 2 and take the MMORPG genre to the next level"

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO