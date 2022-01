You don't have to be a so-called "green business" to join the effort to create a carbon-neutral future. Thanks to a quickly expanding new business arm from General Motors, consumers will soon be able to get packages and groceries delivered to their homes by electric vehicles. The company revealed on Wednesday that it has struck deals to produce electric vehicles for Walmart and FedEx through its delivery vehicle spinoff, BrightDrop. GM's CEO, Mary Barra, made the announcement during a virtual keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

